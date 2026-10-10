Rangers Get Frightening Shesterkin Injury Possibility, Expert Says

The New York Rangers could be staring at a frightening injury possibility with Igor Shesterkin.

The Rangers’ starting netminder left Friday night’s game against the Washington Capitals. Midway through the second period, Sheskterkin slid across the crease and jammed his leg into the right goalpost.

He was immediately in pain, and needed assistance to get off the ice.

The scene was bad enough. But things could get worse if one expert opinion comes to fruition.

According to renowned medical expert, Dr. Harjas Grewal, the Blueshirts could be looking at a fracture for Igor Shesterkin. If that’s indeed the case, it could lead to an extended absence of up to 12 weeks or more.

Goalie injuries always tough due to all that gear My concern would be an ankle fracture (4-12+ weeks) for Shesterkin as unfortunately the post did not come off Perhaps there’s rotation I can’t see and it’s an ankle sprain (depends on severity, often 4-6 weeks) instead https://t.co/ZxvCALyasa — Dr. Harjas Grewal (@Harjas_Grewal) October 10, 2026

As Grewal highlighted, the main issue wasn’t the contact itself. The problem was that the net did not come off the moorings. That situation made the impact and the contraction much more significant than if the net had come off.

There is no word at the moment. The club will likely evaluate the former Vezina winner this weekend before issuing any sort of serious update.

The Rangers dropped Friday night’s game 3-1, potentially leading to a serious slide now that Shesterkin could be facing a prolonged hiatus.

Rangers Will Now Turn to Dylan Garand

The Rangers will now have no choice but to turn to Dylan Garand. The 24-year-old found himself on waivers earlier this season, as the organization chose Joonas Korpisalo to back up Sheskterkin.

Well, Korpisalo is on injured reserve at the moment, prompting the Blueshirts to turn to Garand. While the rookie netminder has been solid for the Rangers, it’s his crease now. With both Korpisalo and Shesterkin potentially on the shelf for a while, it will be up to Garand to prove he can carry the load.

The organization will also likely have to call someone up from the Wolf Pack to back up Garand. That someone will likely be 31-year-old Martin Spencer. Spencer appeared in six game last season, posting a 4.13 GAA and an .864 SV%.

Season Already on the Line with Shesterkin Injury

It may seem way too premature to declare that, if Shesterkin does indeed miss time, the Rangers’ season could be on the line. Losing their starting goalie for an extended period could pretty much put the kibosh on the season.

The Blueshirts were experiencing a sort of renaissance following a busy offseason. Entering Friday night’s game, the Rangers were 4-1-0 and pacing the Metro Division. But if the organization will turn to a Garand-Spencer tandem to lead the way, things could get dicey in a hurry.

For now, it’s too soon to suppose what could happen or not. The first thing will be to wait for an update on Shesterkin. In the best of cases, it could be naught more than an ankle sprain, sidelining the Vezina contender for a few days.

If that’s the case, the Rangers will have dodged a bullet. So, here’s hoping that this situation is just an awful injury scare and nothing else.