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Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin Injury Update Brings Goalie Depth Into Focus

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WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 09: Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers is helped of the ice after being injured on a play during the second period of the game against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on October 9, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The New York Rangers really can’t afford to lose goalie Igor Shesterkin to an injury.

Unfortunately on Friday night, that’s what happened.

Shesterkin’s right leg got caught up with his post, and he went down and had to be helped off the ice, as pictured above.

A long Shesterkin absence could change the entire shape of this Rangers season.

Igor Shesterkin Injury Update

The Rangers, and their head coach Mike Sullivan, didn’t have an update after the game on Friday night.

The Athletic’s Peter Baugh wrote this:

“All we can go off is what we saw — and that didn’t look good. Shesterkin’s leg stopped on the post, which stayed on its moorings, as his body kept moving. Teammates immediately called for trainers, and Marcus Pettersson and Sean Durzi had to help him off the ice. The goalie couldn’t put any weight on his right leg.”

Shesterkin is one of the top goalies in the world, and he even already has a rare goal and an assist this season.

The Rangers are off to a 4-2-0 start thanks in large part to their 30-year old goalie.

In Baugh’s report, he does write the phrase, “if this injury costs Shesterkin his season.”

Apparently, that concern is still very much on the table.

Shesterkin is in the midst of an eight-year, $92 million contract. He’s getting paid to backstop the Rangers with great ability.

If an injury keeps him off the ice, everything changes in New York.

“To see him leave the game is a shock to all of us,” Rangers captain J.T. Miller said in his media availability after the game.

NY Rangers Goalie Depth Chart

The Rangers’ current backup goalie is Dylan Garand, who saved 11 of the 12 shots he faced after entering on Friday night.

Garand also had a shutout earlier this season against the Detroit Red Wings, and so he’s in good form as he steps in for Shesterkin.

The Rangers were supposed to have Joonas Korpisalo as their backup to begin the year, but he has a lower-body injury and hasn’t started skating yet after being listed as week-to-week.

According to Baugh, AHL Hartford goalie Spencer Martin has a lower-body injury, as well. Behind Martin is Callum Tung, who has never played in the NHL.

At the moment, it sure seems like Garand will get a lot of run in net — and the Rangers will simply be hoping that Shesterkin’s injury isn’t as bad as it may have looked.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin Injury Update Brings Goalie Depth Into Focus

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