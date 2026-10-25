New York Rangers Release Veteran Goalie Amid Trade Rumors

The New York Rangers have released a veteran goalie amid some trade rumors.

New York saw starting goalie Igor Shesterkin be lost for the season due to an injury, and the Rangers were linked to a trade. However, no trade has happened, and instead, they signed a veteran goalie to a tryout but have parted ways.

New York is off to a 7-5-1 start.

New York Rangers Release James Reimer

After Shesterkin was lost for the season, New York’s AHL team, the Hartford Wolf Pack, signed Reimer to a professional tryout.

Yet, on Sunday, the team released Reimer, according to the AHL transactions log, which Jonny Lazarus noted, and hinted a potential move happening.

“According to the AHL transactions page, James Reimer has been released from his PTO with Hartford. New York Rangers has an optional skate today, but there could be some news coming later,” Lazarus wrote.

What exactly the news would be is uncertain, as it could be a trade, as the Rangers have been linked to acquiring several goaltenders since Shesterkin’s injury.

Reimer has played 16 years in the NHL and spent time last season with the Ottawa Senators. He’s best known for his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs as their starting goalie.

Reimer was supposed to add depth to the Rangers’ goaltending, but the team opted to release him before he appeared in an NHL game. Whether or not a trade or another signing is coming is to be seen.

New York Scouting Goalies for Trade

With Shesterkin lost for the season, the Rangers have been scouting goalies to potentially trade for.

Dylan Garand has done a fine job starting. But the Rangers likely need a more established goalie if they are going to go on a run this season.

With that, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet revealed that New York has been scouting two goalies: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen of the Buffalo Sabres and Karel Vejmelka of the Utah Mammoth.

“At some point in time I think they’re going to add; I think that add could be a Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen…could be a Karel Vejmelka,” Friedman reported.

The insider also linked them to Ville Husso, but he admits that seems less likely.

“I heard he was in Calgary last week when Anaheim was there. So, he was maybe looking at (Ville Husso), but the Ducks don’t have a lot of depth in goal. So, I don’t know if I see that,” said Friedman.

Whether or not the Rangers will make a trade is to be seen.