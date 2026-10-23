Grim News For Rangers As Top Rival Receives Major Boost

The New York Rangers may be leading the Metropolitan Division despite the absence of franchise goaltender Igor Shesterkin due to a season-ending injury, but the Rangers just got bad news on a Friday.

According to NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, the New Jersey Devils, the top rival of the Rangers, are working on a deal to acquire goaltender Connor Hellebuyck from the Winnipeg Jets.

Top New York Rangers Rival Working To Acquire Connor Hellebuyck From Jets

As reported by NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, the Jets and Devils are working on a trade involving goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, which would immediately give the latter a key boost between the pipes.

“Sources: New Jersey and Winnipeg are working on a Connor Hellebuyck deal. We will see what develops,” Friedman wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Considering the Devils already have brothers Jack and Luke Hughes on their roster, one has to wonder whether this could be laying the groundwork for a potential free-agent addition of their third brother, Quinn Hughes, next summer.

But for now, Rangers fans can only watch as the Devils have suddenly gotten a major acquisition that could seriously shift the balance of power in the Metropolitan Division.

So far in his NHL career, Hellebuyck has posted a record of 345-208-55 with a 2.58 goals-against average, a .916 save percentage, and 45 shutouts.

Connor Hellebuyck Requested A Trade From The Jets Over The Offseason

Hellebuyck, who has won the Vezina Trophy three times as the NHL’s best goaltender, confirmed last month that he did, in fact, request to be traded from the Jets, the only club he’s ever played for.

“I have tried to handle the situation quietly and respectfully while giving the organization time to explore its options,” Hellebuyck said in the statement released by his agent, Ray Petkau. “With training camp approaching, I felt it was important to publicly confirm my request. My position has not changed. I believe moving on is the best path forward for me and my family.”

“I appreciate everything Winnipeg Jets fans have meant to me throughout my career and hope a resolution can be reached soon,” Hellebuyck said.