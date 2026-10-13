Watch NHL Frozen Frenzy Today: TV Channels, Streaming, Start Times for 16 Games

All 32 NHL teams take the ice Tuesday night as ESPN’s Frozen Frenzy returns for a fourth consecutive year, spreading 16 games across five hours of staggered start times.

The first puck drops at 6 p.m. ET, and the finale, Boston Bruins at San Jose Sharks, starts at 11 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. PT. The night is the seventh 16-game date in NHL history, a list that began on April 8, 2023.

The league repeated the full slate on Oct. 24, 2023, which became the first branded Frozen Frenzy, then on Jan. 13, 2024, and Oct. 22, 2024. Two more arrived in 2025, on Oct. 11 and Oct. 28, the latter serving as the third Frozen Frenzy. The NHL has already scheduled another all-32-team day for the regular-season finale on April 10, 2027.

Here are full TV listings with start times for all 16 games. Scroll down for streaming listings.

NHL — FROZEN FRENZY Tuesday, October 13, 2026 • 16 Games Matchup Time (ET) National / Cable TV Local / Regional Networks New Jersey Devils @ Detroit Red Wings 6:00 PM ESPN / SN+ — Florida Panthers @ Columbus Blue Jackets 6:15 PM SCRIPPS CBJHN • CBJNHL Buffalo Sabres @ Montreal Canadiens 6:30 PM TSN2 RDS • MSG-B Washington Capitals @ Carolina Hurricanes 6:45 PM MNMT HHN • CARNHL Seattle Kraken @ Philadelphia Flyers 7:00 PM Prime Video NBCSP • KONG • KING Tampa Bay Lightning @ New York Rangers 7:15 PM The Spot MSG St. Louis Blues @ Ottawa Senators 7:30 PM TSN5 / BN+ RDSI • STLNHL Vancouver Canucks @ New York Islanders 7:45 PM SNP MSGSN Pittsburgh Penguins @ Chicago Blackhawks 8:00 PM CHSN SN-PIT Minnesota Wild @ Winnipeg Jets 8:15 PM TSN3 MINNHL • Wild+ Colorado Avalanche @ Dallas Stars 8:30 PM ESPN / SN+ / TVAS — Vegas Golden Knights @ Nashville Predators 8:45 PM SCRIPPS — Toronto Maple Leafs @ Utah Mammoth 9:00 PM TSN4 Mammoth+ • Utah16 Calgary Flames @ Anaheim Ducks 9:45 PM Prime Video KCOP-13 • SNW Edmonton Oilers @ Los Angeles Kings 10:30 PM SN1 / TVAS ABTV Boston Bruins @ San Jose Sharks 11:00 PM ESPN / SN+ / NESN — All times Eastern. 16 games across a 5-hour window. ESPN national games also stream on ESPN+. Prime Video games stream on Prime Video app. TSN/SN/RDS/BN+ are Canadian carriers. SCRIPPS = E.W. Scripps regional network. SN = Sportsnet. TVAS = TVA Sports (French-language). Local RSN abbreviations vary by market.

NHL Frozen Frenzy TV Ratings History

The 2023 debut produced an average of 196,000 viewers for the ESPN2 whip-around show and 432,000 for the tripleheader, according to Barrett Media‘s BSM Staff report. The Toronto Maple Leafs-Washington Capitals opener became the most-watched regular-season game featuring a Canadian team on cable since 2017.

The 2024 edition slipped. The tripleheader averaged 381,000, an 11% drop, while the whip-around fell 57% to 83,000, according to Awful Announcing. The Washington Capitals-Philadelphia Flyers opener led that night with 477,000 viewers.

Last October brought a rebound. The tripleheader climbed 20%, and the Pittsburgh Penguins-Philadelphia Flyers game drew 680,000 viewers, a 67% jump over the previous year’s NHL on ESPN average, according to ESPN Press Room‘s 2025 viewership figures.

Here are streaming listings for the full Frozen Frenzy slate.

NHL FROZEN FRENZY — HOW TO STREAM Tuesday, October 13, 2026 • Whip-around coverage 7 PM–midnight on ESPN2, Disney+, and ESPN App Matchup Time (ET) US Streaming Canada NATIONAL TRIPLEHEADER — ESPN LINEAR + STREAMING New Jersey Devils @ Detroit Red Wings 6:00 PM ESPN App • Fubo • YouTube TV • Hulu + Live TV • Sling • DirecTV Stream Sportsnet+ Colorado Avalanche @ Dallas Stars 8:30 PM ESPN App • Fubo • YouTube TV • Hulu + Live TV • Sling • DirecTV Stream Sportsnet+ • TVA Sports Boston Bruins @ San Jose Sharks 11:00 PM ESPN App • Fubo • YouTube TV • Hulu + Live TV • Sling • DirecTV Stream • NESN (Boston market local) Sportsnet+ ALL OTHER GAMES — ESPN APP (NHL POWER PLAY) + LOCAL REGIONALS + FUBO Florida Panthers @ Columbus Blue Jackets 6:15 PM ESPN App (Power Play) • Fubo • Blue Jackets Hockey Network / Scripps (local) — Buffalo Sabres @ Montreal Canadiens 6:30 PM ESPN App (Power Play) • Fubo • MSG (Buffalo local) TSN2 • RDS Washington Capitals @ Carolina Hurricanes 6:45 PM ESPN App (Power Play) • Fubo • Monumental Sports Network / Hurricanes Hockey Network (local) — Seattle Kraken @ Philadelphia Flyers 7:00 PM ESPN App (Power Play) • Fubo • Prime Video (select markets) • NBC Sports Philadelphia / KONG (local) — Tampa Bay Lightning @ New York Rangers 7:15 PM ESPN App (Power Play) • Fubo • MSG (local) — St. Louis Blues @ Ottawa Senators 7:30 PM ESPN App (Power Play) • Fubo • Blue Note+ / Blues App (local) TSN • RDS Vancouver Canucks @ New York Islanders 7:45 PM ESPN App (Power Play) • Fubo • MSG (local) Sportsnet Pacific Pittsburgh Penguins @ Chicago Blackhawks 8:00 PM ESPN App (Power Play) • Fubo • SportsNet Pittsburgh / Chicago Sports Network (local) — Minnesota Wild @ Winnipeg Jets 8:15 PM ESPN App (Power Play) • Fubo • Wild+ (local) Sportsnet+ • TSN Vegas Golden Knights @ Nashville Predators 8:45 PM ESPN App (Power Play) • Fubo • Scripps (local) Sportsnet+ Toronto Maple Leafs @ Utah Mammoth 9:00 PM ESPN App (Power Play) • Fubo • Utah 16 / Mammoth+ (local) Sportsnet+ Calgary Flames @ Anaheim Ducks 9:45 PM ESPN App (Power Play) • Fubo • Prime Video (select markets) • KCOP (local) Sportsnet West Edmonton Oilers @ Los Angeles Kings 10:30 PM ESPN App (Power Play) • Fubo Sportsnet One • SN NOW Key: ESPN App requires ESPN+ or live-TV subscription. NHL Power Play is the out-of-market streaming option within the ESPN App. Fubo carries all games. Live-TV services (YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling, DirecTV Stream) carry ESPN linear for the national tripleheader only. Local/regional networks shown in italics — availability varies by market. Boston market: ESPN national feed of Bruins/Sharks is blacked out; NESN is the local stream. Whip-around coverage all night on ESPN2, Disney+, and the ESPN App.

Top Frozen Frenzy Games and How to Watch

Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars (8:30 p.m. ET) matches two Stanley Cup contenders. Colorado is 3-2-0, with Nathan MacKinnon at 10 points and Cale Makar at seven, and 12 Avalanche players have scored, according to NHL.com analyst Kevin Weekes. Dallas is 2-2-1 and will be without forward Matt Duchene for at least three months following core surgery. The teams meet again Wednesday in Colorado.

New Jersey Devils at Detroit Red Wings (6 p.m. ET) opens the night. The Devils are 2-3-0 and the Red Wings 1-3-1. The game pits U.S. Olympic teammates Jack Hughes of New Jersey and Dylan Larkin of Detroit.

Boston Bruins at San Jose Sharks (11 p.m. ET) closes it. Defenseman Charlie McAvoy returns for Boston after a six-game suspension for slashing Buffalo Sabres forward Zach Benson, and the Bruins (4-2-0) begin a four-game road trip. San Jose is 3-2-0, and Macklin Celebrini scored in his return Saturday after missing two games, Weekes reported.

ESPN carries all three games, with Bob Wischusen and Ray Ferraro on Devils-Red Wings, Mike Monaco and Erik Johnson on Avalanche-Stars, and Roxy Bernstein and AJ Mleczko on Bruins-Sharks, Dachman reported. The Bruins game is blacked out on ESPN in the Boston market, where NESN has the broadcast.

The other 13 games stream on NHL Power Play on the ESPN App with any ESPN plan. John Buccigross and Kevin Weekes host the whip-around show from 7 p.m. to midnight on ESPN2, Disney+ and the ESPN App, and ESPN simulcasts it during game intermissions. Canadian viewers can find Avalanche-Stars on Sportsnet+ and TVA Sports. The Point, with Steve Levy, P.K. Subban and Emily Kaplan, previews the night at 5 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+.