3 Takeaways From Maple Leafs 3-2 Loss to Senators

The Maple Leafs came up just short in their first Battle of Ontario of the season.

The Ottawa Senators defeated Toronto 3-2 at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night, handing the Maple Leafs their second loss in three games to begin the 2026-27 season. Toronto showed some encouraging signs, but the Senators ultimately capitalized when they got their chances.

So, here are three takeaways from the Maple Leafs’ loss.

1. Marchenko and Matthews Give the Maple Leafs Something to Build On

The Maple Leafs got goals from Auston Matthews and Kirill Marchenko, which was arguably the biggest positive to come out of the game.

Matthews opened his account for the season in the second period, while Marchenko scored his first goal as a Maple Leaf on the power play. The new acquisition was playing alongside Matthews on Toronto’s top line after only joining the club days earlier.

The two goals gave the Leafs a brief 2-1 lead.

However, the Senators tied the game midway through the second. Meanwhile, the Leafs went quiet the rest of the night.

That’s why the Maple Leafs need more.

Toronto cannot expect Matthews and Marchenko to provide virtually all of the offense throughout an 82-game season. If this team is going to remain in the playoff hunt, secondary and depth scoring will have to become a consistent part of the equation.

Two goals were not enough on Saturday.

2. The Power Play Was Good, But Not Good Enough

The Maple Leafs’ power play generated opportunities, but it failed to deliver when Toronto needed it most. While Toronto went 1-for-4 with the man advantage, it wasn’t enough, especially in the third period when the Leafs were chasing the game. That final power play saw Toronto fail to get a shot on goal.

Marchenko’s goal showed what the unit can do, but it’s consistency that will determine the overall success. It’s worth pointing out that the Buds did have some bad puck luck, considering how several posts got in the way.

There was one particular instance late in the game with the Maple Leafs pushing 6-on-5. Had that shot gone in, the game would have been different.

But those are the breaks in the NHL.

It’s worth pointing out that blaming bad puck luck is hardly an excuse for the lack of depth scoring the Leafs showed on Saturday night.

3. Defense Was Fine, But Mistakes Were Costly

This was not a disastrous defensive performance from the Maple Leafs.

In fact, Sergei Bobrovsky bailed out his team several times, making important saves to keep the game within reach.

But the Senators found ways to capitalize when Toronto made mistakes.

Ottawa’s winning goal from Stephen Halliday came in the third period, and the Senators consistently made Toronto pay when the Leafs turned the puck over in dangerous areas.

That is the difference between being competitive and winning games. Missed coverage by Oliver Ekman-Larsson pretty much cost Toronto the game.

The Maple Leafs did enough to stay within striking distance. They generated chances, received quality goaltending and got goals from two of their most important offensive pieces.

But Ottawa made fewer costly mistakes.

For Toronto, that may be the biggest lesson from this one.

The Maple Leafs have enough talent to compete.

They simply cannot afford to give opponents easy opportunities while waiting for their stars to bail them out.