The Toronto Maple Leafs are going through a terrible stretch. After head coach Jim Hiller’s team suffered six straight home losses, they traveled to Chicago to face the Blackhawks on Tuesday, November 17, and came away with a 6-3 defeat.

It wasn’t just the loss itself. Toronto failed to show much of anything on the ice, prompting a brutal assessment from Daily Faceoff’s Zack Phillips.

During the postgame edition of the “After Dark” podcast, Phillips shared his thoughts and even called for several players and organization members to leave, including captain Auston Matthews and John Tavares.

He also directed criticism toward William Nylander, Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Morgan Rielly, as well as the team’s management and coaching staff, calling for changes throughout the organization.

Zack Phillips Calls for Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Others to Leave the Maple Leafs

Phillips said, “That was embarrassing. Embarrassing from the defense, embarrassing from Sergei Bobrovsky, who I don’t even know if you can put in an NHL net anymore, let alone keep on your roster as an emergency backup if you wanted to, because you couldn’t trust the guy to make a f—— save for you.”

“It is embarrassing. And that’s the end of this sh-t. No more hope. There’s no reason to see hope anywhere.”

“If you’re seeing hope, you’re f—— eating a bag of mushrooms before heading to a press conference, standing out at practice, or going behind the bench. If you’re finding a way to see hope, it’s in your f—— Alphagettis or your Cheerios in the morning, because it sure as hell isn’t on the ice.”

“There’s no hope. It’s over. Everything with this team is done. It’s over. (Auston) Matthews, (William) Nylander, it’s done. (Jake) McCabe, (Christopher) Tanev, OEL (Oliver Ekman-Larsson), done.”

“(Morgan) Rielly, your time here is up. Thank you for your service. Done. (John) Tavares, appreciate you coming home. Done. That’s it. It’s over.”

“It’s time for the next wave. It’s time for a new regime. Shut the f—— thing down and get these guys out of here. Even the management and the coaching staff.”

Clearly, Phillips is speaking not only from an objective, analytical standpoint but also out of the heat of the moment as a fan. He makes some valid points, especially if you listen to the full episode.

The Maple Leafs obviously need to make organizational changes, but we’ll have to wait and see how extensive those changes will be over the coming months.

Their next game is against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, November 19, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.