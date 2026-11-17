The Toronto Maple Leafs have had a tough stretch of late, having dropped their last six games in a row. They now find themselves last in the Atlantic division with a 8-12-2 record. They need to get their season back on track soon or this will project to be another year without playoff hockey. Today presents a good oppurtunity to get back in the win column as they face against the struggling Chicago Blackhawks. The big storyline of this matchup revolves around fellow first overall draft picks Gavin McKenna and Connor Bedard. The two will face off against each other for the first time at the NHL level tonight.

Bedard Impressed with McKenna’s Game

Bedard was asked about McKenna after the Blackhawks morning skate as he gears up to play against his former WHL opponent. Bedard had high praise for McKenna’s game: “He’s such a special player. He’s such a talented, smart hockey player. It’s rare you see the gifts he has, so it’s fun for everybody to get to watch him. It’s been cool to see him doing as good as he is doing. He’s just gonna keep getting better.”

The two previously played against each other in juniors during the 2022-2023 season. McKenna was suiting up with the Medicine Hat Tigers and scored his first career WHL goal against Bedard’s Regina Pats. Bedard went on to get drafted first overall by the Blackhawks that summer, while McKenna would go on to dominate the CHL just as Bedard had done. McKenna would join him as a top draft pick this past summer as Toronto secured the generational talent.

It will be fun to watch Bedard and McKenna go at it tonight in what could turn into a friendly rivalry. The two have a distant connection as they are eighth cousins through marriage. They have developed a strong relationship off the ice, having trained together. McKenna has credited Bedard as someone he has leaned on for advice coming into the league with such a high level of hype and expectations.

McKenna’s Rookie Season has had Ups and Downs

McKenna’s rookie season has been solid to this point; the Canadian rookie has amassed six goals and seven assists for 13 points through 22 games. These are respectable statistics considering McKenna’s placement in Toronto’s lineup. He currently finds himself on the third line with Nick Paul and Dakota Joshua as his linemates.

This is one of many criticisms new Maple Leafs coach Jim Hiller has faced in his first season as head bench boss with the club. McKenna is a talent that should be playing in the top six with stronger talent, such as Auston Matthews, William Nylander and John Tavares. For now, he is stuck lower in the rotation with a lack of elite running mates on his line.

Despite this, McKenna still finds himself third in the rookie scoring race. He only trails the San Jose Sharks Ivar Stenberg and Washington Capitals Cole Hutson. McKenna has a strong chance of winning the Calder trophy in a race that looks to be a close fight.