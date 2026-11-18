The Toronto Maple Leafs are going through one of their worst stretches in recent years. After suffering six consecutive losses during a six-game homestand, they traveled to Chicago to face the Blackhawks.

On Tuesday, November 17, Toronto suffered a 6-3 defeat, extending its losing streak to eight games and dropping to 8-13-2.

Following the game, Daily Faceoff’s Zack Phillips launched a brutal criticism of the entire organization, from the people at the top to the players on the ice, during the postgame edition of the “After Dark” podcast.

Maple Leafs Blasted After Blackhawks Took Over Without Their Captain

Phillips said, “It’s hard to put into words how f—-ng pathetic everything about this is. The team, the guys on the ice, the coach behind the bench, the guy who put him there, the guy who hired the guy who put him there. From top to bottom, this organization is a f—-ng nightmare.”

“There were moments throughout this game tonight when I thought, you know, I knew how bad things could get. I knew this team might lose. They might drop seven straight. They might go 1-9 in their last 10 games.”

“But you know what? At least I knew it was coming. Little did I know that this f—-ng horsesh-t was going to happen on the ice tonight.”

“That was a complete and utter quit job by everybody involved. The players quit on each other. They quit on the coaching staff, the GM, the president, the fan base, the city, the country, whatever the f–k you want to include. However far you want to take it.”

“That was one of the most embarrassing performances I’ve ever seen this team put together.”

“And it came tonight against the goddamn Chicago Blackhawks, who lost their captain and best player in the third period.”

“And from that point on, things got worse. Not only did the scoreboard get uglier, and the Blackhawks take it to you even more than they already had, but they did it without their best player. They lost him, and somehow they still dominated you even more than before.”

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ next game will be against the Los Angeles Kings at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Thursday, November 19, at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET).