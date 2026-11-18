Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller dropped a blunt quote after his team suffered its seventh straight defeat on Tuesday night.

The Maple Leafs entered Tuesday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks as the betting favorite, but they were blown out and lost 6-3 to a bad Blackhawks team. Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky was terrible yet again, allowing six goals on 25 shots, as the Maple Leafs continued to fall in the standings, leading to calls for the team to fire coach Hiller.

Jim Hiller Reacts After Another Maple Leafs Loss

Speaking to the media after the game, Hiller shared his reaction to the loss, admitting how disappointed he was in the poor effort from his players, who looked like they didn’t care.

“I’m disappointed tonight. I’m disappointed every night, but tonight specifically this is one, and I’ve said to you guys ‘we played good and we’re right there’ but this one it’s really disappointing the way we played the second half of the game,” Hiller said.

Maple Leafs May Switch Up Lines

While Hiller can say what he wants, the fact of the matter is the team just continues to lose, and it makes the coaching staff look really bad, as they have no answers to the losing skid and can’t seem to cobble together the right lineup.

To that end, Hiller revealed to reporters after the game that he is considering changing up the lines in an effort to save the season.

“Oh, we certainly got to talk about it. Well, we do talk about it, but we’ve kind of given some guys some rope and let them run with it a little bit. And yeah, you’re right. It might be time,” Hiller said.

This Maple Leafs team looks lost out there and confused, and nothing seems to be working right now, so hopefully changing up the lines will help the team snap out of its funk.

The Maple Leafs return to the ice on Thursday night for a home game when they take on the Los Angeles Kings, Hiller’s previous club as head coach before he was fired by them.