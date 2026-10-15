New York Rangers Trade Pitch Lands Maple Leafs $15M Goalie in Big Move

The New York Rangers are undoubtedly a team to watch in the trade market right now.

After losing superstar goalie Igor Shesterkin for the season, the Rangers would be wise to add another netminder to their roster. This is especially so when noting that Rangers goalie Joonas Korpisalo is also sidelined for the next few weeks.

When looking at trade candidates around the NHL, Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz stands out as a very interesting option for the Rangers. He would be a good veteran goalie for the Rangers to add to help support goalie prospect Dylan Garand.

Because of this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would have the Rangers land Stolarz from the Maple Leafs in a big move.

Rangers Get:

Anthony Stolarz

Maple Leafs Get:

Scott Morrow

Spencer Martin

2027 Second-Round Pick (From Boston Bruins)

With this move, the Rangers would be bringing in a solid 1B goaltender in Stolarz. The Maple Leafs, on the other hand, would get a promising young defenseman in Morrow and a second-round pick. With Martin, Toronto would be adding another goalie to their depth.

New York Rangers Have Been Linked to Maple Leafs’ Stolarz

With Shesterkin being out for the year, the Rangers have already been linked to Stolarz this offseason.

During Oct. 14’s episode of the Ray & Dregs Podcast, NHL insider Darren Dreger said he believed the Rangers have expressed interest in Stolarz.

“I think they’ve actually kicked tires on Anthony Stolarz,” Dreger said.

This is not too surprising. With Shesterkin done for the season, there is no question that the Rangers should be looking to add another goalie. Thus, it makes sense that they have expressed interest in Stolarz. This is especially so when noting that Stolarz has been the subject of trade rumors for a while.

If the Rangers acquired Stolarz, he could form a strong tandem with Garand while Korpisalo is sidelined. Due to this, it would make sense if the Rangers brought him in.

Stolarz Could Be Excellent Addition to the Rangers If He Bounced Back

Stolarz has had a tough start to the season, as he has an .875 save percentage in three appearances. This is after he had an .893 save percentage in 2025-26 with the Maple Leafs.

Yet, when looking at Stolarz’s resume, it is clear that he has the potential to bounce back. He had the best save percentage in the NHL in both 2023-24 (.925) and 2024-25 (.926). With this, it would be understandable if the Rangers took a gamble on the 32-year-old.

If Stolarz regained his top form for the Rangers, he would be an excellent addition to their roster. He also has an affordable $3.75 million cap hit through 2029-30, so he could be a long-term answer for the Rangers’ backup role once Shesterkin returns next season.