Toronto Maple Leafs team captain Auston Matthews said that the team should be “embarrassed” after losing their ninth straight game.

The Maple Leafs blew a lead yet again as the Columbus Blue Jackets mounted a late third-period comeback to beat Toronto 4-3 and send the Maple Leafs to their ninth straight loss.

Afterwards, the team captain spoke out about the team’s latest defeat.

Auston Matthews Reacts to Maple Leafs’ Latest Loss

Speaking to reporters following Toronto’s 4-3 loss to Columbus on Saturday night, Matthews shared his reaction to the team’s latest defeat, and he didn’t mince words.

“I don’t know (what went wrong). It’s just inexcusable. It just can’t happen,” Matthews said.

“It’s obviously been a really rough stretch here, but tonight, we should be embarrassed. It’s not fair to the people that paid tickets to come watch. It’s inexcusable. It really is.”

Will Auston Matthews Be Traded?

With the Maple Leafs likely to miss the playoffs for a second straight season, the question now becomes: will Matthews be traded?

Matthews has been an incredible player for Toronto ever since he entered the league as the first overall pick in 2016, but this team hasn’t won anything meaningful during his time in the league, even though he himself has been an MVP-caliber player the entire time.

With just one more season after this one remaining on Matthews’ contract, the Maple Leafs need to seriously start thinking about trading Matthews to a contender and getting some assets back while also allowing their captain the chance to win a Stanley Cup elsewhere, because it just doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen in Toronto.

To this point, Matthews has not asked for a trade, and he’s only ever said how much he loves playing for the Maple Leafs.

But the current version of this team stinks, and after such a dreadful effort on Saturday night against the lowly Blue Jackets, you couldn’t blame Matthews for feeling the way he did, which is being embarrassed by the team’s below-average effort to hold a lead against one of the worst teams in the league, the Blue Jackets.