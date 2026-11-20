Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller offered some blunt comments on his job security after reports that he could be fired emerged.

The Maple Leafs have lost eight games in a row, and Hiller has come under fire for some questionable decisions with the team’s lineup, including not playing No. 1 overall pick Gavin McKenna in 3-on-3 overtime during the team’s loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.

That’s why fans want to see the team make a change, even though Maple Leafs GM John Chayka recently gave Hiller a vote of confidence.

Therefore, making a change behind the bench would be something that would be a major disappointment for the club, given they are only 24 games into the Hiller era, but it would also be understandable given how bad the team has looked this season.

Jim Hiller Comments on Job Security

On Friday, reports emerged that Hiller could be fired and replaced by veteran head coach Bruce Boudreau, and the Maple Leafs’ head coach shared his reaction to those rumors during a media scrum with reporters in Toronto.

“Not something I think about too much. I appreciate that John did that. My job is to win games. We haven’t won enough, so I’ll get them ready to win tomorrow (on Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets),” Hiller said.

Play

Jim Hiller Admits the Pressure is Boiling Up

Toronto is one of the toughest markets to play hockey in, both for players and for coaches.

Hiller is feeling the heat right now given the Maple Leafs’ losing skid, and he admitted that he is starting to feel the pressure of needing to win games.

“Yeah, I mean, listen, we want to win. I told you that. I love hockey. I love winning. And when those two things collide, when you don’t win, it doesn’t feel very good. I’ve said that multiple times,” Hiller said.

The Maple Leafs need to take care of business against the Blue Jackets on Saturday night, as losing to Columbus, who are one of the worst teams in the NHL, could lead to Hiller’s ouster.