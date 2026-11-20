The Toronto Maple Leafs are stuck in a miserable eight-game losing skid, with their latest setback coming in the form of a 4-3 shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings on home ice.

Adding insult to injury was the fact that the Leafs appeared to be well in control of ending their skid, jumping out to a 3-0 lead before Los Angeles responded with three unanswered goals.

Speaking of injuries, the Maple Leafs have been without forward Kirill Marchenko, whom they acquired in a major trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets involving Matthew Knies, for the last several weeks; he was hurt on October 26 and hasn’t played since.

But the good news, which the Maple Leafs badly need right now, is that he’s not far off from returning to the lineup, according to coach Jim Hiller.

The Toronto Maple Leafs Are Expecting Kirill Marchenko Back Before Long

Marchenko, who recently participated in practice with the rest of his teammates, is “close” to returning to the ice for game action, according to head coach Jim Hiller.

“Looks to me like he’s getting pretty close,” said Hiller of Marchenko via Mark Masters.

“His injury has really hurt us over this stretch. I think that’s inarguable.”

Marchenko’s absence has had a profound effect on the Maple Leafs, who have an NHL-worst .136 win percentage since his injury.

Playing in his first season with Toronto after being acquired from the Blue Jackets in the deal that sent Matthew Knies to Columbus, Marchenko has scored six goals with eight assists.

Upon being acquired, he was immediately signed to a six-year, $75 million contract extension by general manager John Chayka.

The Maple Leafs Lost Their Eighth Straight Game On Thursday

The Maple Leafs were beaten 4-3 in a shootout by the Kings at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday night after they initially enjoyed a 3-0 lead.

For Hiller, he felt the club stopped attacking and got too comfortable with their advantage, which ultimately cost them.

I thought at 3–0, we just took our foot off the gas a little bit,” said Hiller. “That’s what I would say. We wanted to keep going. We certainly didn’t dominate the game, but I thought we had our legs, and it was back and forth. Then when we got up three, and I don’t know… We just didn’t have as much energy or play with as much urgency.”

He continued:

“It’s just been too many times where we’ve scored, and the next shift, they’ve scored. That’s probably on me. I’ve got to find a better combination of players. It’s happened too many times. It depends on who’s fresh and who isn’t, but get a group out there that’s not going to get scored on. You guys would know – four times, five times? I’ve just never seen anything like it.”