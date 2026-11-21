For the first time since he was included in a blockbuster trade from the Toronto Maple Leafs to the Columbus Blue Jackets, forward Matthew Knies will return to Scotiabank Arena wearing the opposition colors.

Knies has already faced the Maple Leafs once this season at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, which happened to be one of the most recent victories for his struggling former teammates, who have now lost eight straight contests.

Ahead of the matchup, Knies spoke honestly about his time with the Maple Leafs and how things came to an end much sooner than he had anticipated.

Former Toronto Maple Leafs Forward Matthew Knies Speaks Out Ahead Of Return

Knies, who will return to Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night for the first time since he was traded to the Blue Jackets, spoke about his time with the organization.

Naturally, he said that it feels a bit unusual to be in the visitor’s dressing room at the venue for the first time in his career.

“Feels a little weird,” Knies said. “Feels a little awkward. It’s going to be nice to see those guys and chat with them after the game… I was pretty fortunate (to be here). It was such a privilege to play for the Leafs. Lifelong friends, but I felt like I didn’t accomplish what I wanted. You gotta make a move, and I was a part of that. I’ll remember the people and the camaraderie that we had.”

“Honestly, I didn’t think about it at all. I never thought it would really happen. I had the confidence that I needed to play on this team, so it wasn’t really a thought in my mind. It didn’t really worry me, but here I am.”

Knies scored twice in his Blue Jackets debut in October, but then went several weeks without finding the back of the net. The good news for Knies and the Blue Jackets is that he’s scored goals in three of his last four games, and is looking more confident.

Matthew Knies Was Traded To The Blue Jackets From The Maple Leafs

Before the season, the Leafs traded Knies, defenseman Emil Andrae, center Steven Lorentz and a conditional second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft to the Blue Jackets in exchange for right wing Kirill Marchenko, goaltender Elvis Merzlikins and left wing Miles Wood.

Immediately after acquiring Marchenko, the Maple Leafs signed him to a long-term contract.

Meanwhile, Knies, who is in the midst of a six-year, $46.5 million contract he originally signed in Toronto, admitted to being caught off guard by the deal despite having been involved in trade rumors.

“I never thought it would really happen. … Wasn’t really a thought in my mind,” Knies said Saturday ahead of his first game back in Toronto, according to SDPN’s Jesse Blake. “It didn’t really worry me. I guess I should’ve been a little more on edge.”