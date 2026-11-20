Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller reacted after his team suffered its eighth straight loss on Thursday night.

The Maple Leafs entered Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings on a seven-game losing skid and desperately needed a win.

While the team managed to get a loser point in the shootout, they ultimately lost the game 4-3 as the Kings picked up an underdog win on the road.

The Maple Leafs losing this game hurts badly, especially since they had a 3-0 lead out of the gate before eventually suffering the loss. It was a brutal defeat for the Maple Leafs, who continue to shoot themselves in the foot.

Jim Hiller Reacts to Yet Another Maple Leafs’ Loss

Speaking to the media following the game, Hiller shared his reaction as the Maple Leafs lost yet again.

“We just didn’t have as much energy or play with as much urgency, and it’s just been too many times where we’ve scored and the next shift they’ve scored. So that’s probably on me. I got to find a better combination of players. It’s happened too many times, and it depends on who’s fresh and who isn’t. But get a group out there that’s not going to get scored on…. I’ve never seen anything like it,” Hiller said.

Maple Leafs fans have been very frustrated with Hiller’s coaching this season, especially in regard to the lack of ice time for No. 1 overall pick Gavin McKenna. Yet, Maple Leafs GM John Chayka recently gave Hiller a vote of confidence despite the team’s prolonged losing skid.

Auston Matthews Reacts to Loss

On top of Hiller, Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews also shared his reaction to the team’s loss to Los Angeles.

“That’s just a game we have to hold through and come out with two points… It’s not easy. It’s obviously very frustrating. It’s hard to lose and go on a stretch like this – especially like the last couple of games,” Matthews said.

Matthews appeared to be dealing with an injury near the end of overtime, but thankfully he is okay, so Toronto avoided potential disaster there.