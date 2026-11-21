The Toronto Maple Leafs and Columbus Blue Jackets got together on a massive blockbuster trade just before the start of the 2026-27 campaign.

The Leafs sent Matthew Knies, defenseman Emil Andrae, center Steven Lorentz and a conditional second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft to the Blue Jackets in exchange for right wing Kirill Marchenko, goaltender Elvis Merzlikins and left wing Miles Wood.

On Saturday, the two teams will face one another for the second time this season since the trade went down; for the Leafs, they’re desperate for a win after eight straight losses, and they hope that they can beat the Blue Jackets once again as they did at Nationwide Arena last month.

And before the matchup, former Leafs forward Steven Lorentz called out Toronto management for their lack of communication.

Former Toronto Maple Leafs Forward Steven Lorentz Calls Out Management

For Lorentz, he felt as though there should have been more communication from the new management team of the Leafs, something he said that he never received.

“It was weird the way it went down,” he said. ”When we got the new management I didn’t hear from them all summer long… after playing six years in the league I thought you’d at least hear something.”

“I wanted to be a Leaf… I was a little bit not too thrilled the way it played out.”

So far this season, Lorentz has appeared in just six games, and has yet to register his first point. In 387 career NHL games, he’s scored 36 goals with 44 assists.

Coach Jim Hiller Said The Leafs Took Their Foot Off The Gas Against The Kings

The Maple Leafs, who have lost eight straight, recently blew a 3-0 lead against the Los Angeles Kings on home ice, losing 4-3 in a shootout.

Afterward, head coach Jim Hiller said the club collectively took their foot off the gas.

“I thought at 3–0, we just took our foot off the gas a little bit,” Hiller said. “That’s what I would say. We wanted to keep going. We certainly didn’t dominate the game, but I thought we had our legs, and it was back and forth. Then when we got up three, and I don’t know… We just didn’t have as much energy or play with as much urgency.

“It’s just been too many times where we’ve scored, and the next shift, they’ve scored,” he continued. “That’s probably on me. I’ve got to find a better combination of players. It’s happened too many times. It depends on who’s fresh and who isn’t, but get a group out there that’s not going to get scored on. You guys would know — four times, five times? I’ve just never seen anything like it.”