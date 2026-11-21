The Toronto Maple Leafs are in the midst of an eight-game losing skid after having dropped a 4-3 shootout decision against the struggling Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.

While they were finally able to break their pointless skid, they’ve still not won a single game in the month of November. Additionally, their six straight losses on home ice set a mark that hadn’t been seen in multiple decades.

In a drastic step, the Maple Leafs have now brought in a renowned sports psychologist to try and turn the tide.

Toronto Maple Leafs Bring In Renowned Sports Psychologist To Speak To The Organization

On Friday morning, the Maple Leafs were not only visited by Rory McIlroy, but also by sports psychologist Dr. Bob Rotella.

McIlroy read the starting lineup in the dressing room prior to the game on Thursday night, and later visited again with the team the following day, along with Dr. Rotella, the author of multiple books, including the New York Times best seller “How Champions Think” in 2015.

“If I can win the Masters, then the Leafs can win the Stanley Cup,” McIlroy said.

“What an honour for us to have him,” Hiller said of the six-time major champion. “We got a chance to meet with him a little bit as coaches and then the players. If you are wondering what an athlete, a pro, a winner and all the things, you can add all the superlatives you want, that’s him.

“He’s gone through some difficult times at certain times too and he just powered through so I think he’s just a great example for us right here right now.”

Jim Hiller Addresses Job Security

Hiller also addressed his job security amidst rumors that he could potentially be let go not even halfway into his first year with the club.

“Not something I think about too much. I appreciate that John did that. My job is to win games. We haven’t won enough, so I’ll get them ready to win tomorrow (on Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets),” Hiller said.

“Yeah, I mean, listen, we want to win. I told you that. I love hockey. I love winning. And when those two things collide, when you don’t win, it doesn’t feel very good. I’ve said that multiple times,” Hiller said.