The time has come for the Toronto Maple Leafs to grow some stones and fire head coach Jim Hiller.

This statement isn’t some knee-jerk reaction to the team’s most recent loss. It’s a natural consequence of yet another third-period collapse.

The Maple Leafs were leading 3-1 midway through the second period before three unanswered goals led to a Columbus Blue Jackets’ 4-3 win. But it was the two goals roughly a minute apart that added insult to injury.

Sure, Hiller wasn’t on the ice for the two goals. He wasn’t playing in goal. He wasn’t the guy who didn’t block a shot or clear the puck from the zone.

However, someone has to be accountable for the situation. Someone has to answer to the latest debacle. And as much as the players are to blame for the situation, the bottom line is that the ax has to fall somewhere, and that somewhere will be Jim Hiller’s head.

Do the Maple Leafs Have Any Other Choice?

While it’s easy to call for the coach’s head, the fact of the matter is: Do the Maple Leafs have any other choice? Does the organization have any other realistic path forward?

Hiller doesn’t seem to have an answer for any of what’s going on. He doesn’t seem to grasp the seriousness of the situation befalling the team.

Meanwhile, GM John Chayka is feeling the heat. He’s the guy responsible for hiring Hiller. That’s why one has to think that there is no other way around this. Chayka can either fess up to his mistake and try to right the wrong, or stubbornly try to wiggle his way out of the mess.

It’s clear that he’s out of runway. The Maple Leafs are in a death spiral with no clear end in sight.

Something has to give.

Unless there’s a magic solution that no one is aware of, the Leafs don’t really have any other choice. The chain will have to break in the weakest link, and that link is Jim Hiller.

Any Option Is Better Than Nothing at This Point

Yes, it’s true that no move is better than a bad move. That situation applied to the Leafs a week ago. Now, that’s not the case anymore. While the goal is not to make a gut-call at this time, the fact is that something will have to change.

The Maple Leafs cannot afford to let this latest mess go unanswered. It will either have to be a massive trade to really shake the team up, or it will have to be a coaching change.

The latter is the easiest way out for now.

It’s also worth noting that a coaching change won’t preclude a trade. Nevertheless, Chayka can’t tip his hand right now. Everyone knows he’s in a bind. So, there won’t be any compassion from any other GM out there.

Let’s see what happens. The Maple Leafs next game will be on Monday night in Long Island against the Islanders. That gives the organization very little time to make a decision, if any. Regardless of the tight turnaround, there may be no other way out.