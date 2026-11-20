Things aren’t going well for Jim Hiller with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

But could they really consider firing him just one-quarter of the way through the season?

Hey, when your ability to win hinges on keeping Auston Matthews happy, anything is possible.

Hiller and the Leafs have lost eight straight games, and Toronto’s bench boss is already catching heat from the media.

But one report on Friday suggests his tenure in Toronto could soon be coming to an end.

Maple Leafs Reportedly Preparing to Move on From Jim Hiller

On Friday, Former FAN 590 reporter Howard Berger claims the Maple Leafs are likely to replace Hiller following Saturday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, with veteran NHL coach Bruce Boudreau emerging as a possible interim replacement.

“BREAKING: Told that Hiller will likely be replaced after tomorrow night’s game vs. #Columbus,” Berger wrote.

The longtime Toronto hockey reporter also floated a potential replacement.

“I’m hearing Boudreau’s name as an interim. But, I’m not sure.”

Berger’s report should be taken with a grain of salt. Although he’s been dialed into the team for decades, it remains unclear how much insider knowledge he has, if any.

There has been no official announcement from the Maple Leafs, and the potential coaching change has not been independently confirmed by another major NHL insider.

The speculation also comes just days after general manager John Chayka publicly expressed confidence in Hiller.

“We got a lot of confidence in Jim,” Chayka told reporters Monday, according to Sportsnet’s Luke Fox.

Chayka emphasized that management, coaches and players needed to work together to overcome the team’s struggles.

However, Toronto’s situation has only deteriorated since those comments.

The Maple Leafs squandered a three-goal lead in Thursday’s 4-3 shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings, extending their winless streak to eight games.

Toronto now sits at 8-13-3, near the bottom of the NHL standings, putting increasing pressure on the first-year head coach.

Bruce Boudreau Linked to Maple Leafs Coaching Job

Perhaps the most intriguing part of Berger’s report is the mention of Boudreau as a possible interim replacement.

The 71-year-old has extensive NHL coaching experience, having previously served as head coach of the Washington Capitals, Anaheim Ducks, Minnesota Wild and Vancouver Canucks.

Boudreau has accumulated 617 regular-season victories across his NHL coaching career and won the Jack Adams Award as the league’s top coach in 2007-08.

He has been out of an NHL head coaching job since the Canucks dismissed him in January 2023.

Boudreau also has ties to the Toronto organization, having played for the Maple Leafs during his NHL career.

His experience could make him an intriguing short-term option for a franchise desperate to turn its season around. Back in 2021 when Boudreau was hired by the Canucks, he nearly brought them back to the playoffs after they dug an 8-15-2 hole to start the season.

Boudreau went 32-15-10, helping the Canucks reach 92 points. However, they were five points short of a playoff spot.

For now, Hiller remains Toronto’s head coach, and the organization has publicly maintained its support for him.

But if Berger’s information proves accurate, Saturday’s matchup against Columbus could mark the end of Hiller’s brief tenure behind the Maple Leafs bench.