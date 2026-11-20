Former Maple Leafs enforcer Tie Domi spoke candidly about the brutal reality of his role. Domi revealed that being undersized but establishing a tough guy reputation was both a blessing and a curse.

Enforcers play a very important role for their respective organizations. While they do not have the pressure of contributing offensively, they are relied upon to protect their teammates.

Domi was beloved by his teammates during his playing career. He often fought some of the NHL‘s toughest enforcers despite being much smaller than his opponents.

Domi admitted that the role was difficult at times and explained the circumstances under which he was expected to fight.

Ex-Maple Leafs Enforcer Shares Honest Take on the Brutal Reality of His Role

While speaking with Tom Brady, Tie Domi revealed what being an enforcer entails. The former Maple Leafs enforcer admitted that being fighting and shifting the momentum of a game was difficult.

“For me, [the most challenging thing] was all of a sudden, I’m fighting guys who are 6′ 6″ 255 pounds, right? And, you know, once you beat a few guys early in your career, that’s what you’re doing the rest of your career,” Domi told guest Tom Brady on Keeping It Real with Tie.

“I was in that era where I had to do it because I was that guy. And I wasn’t big, but I just had [to]. I changed the style of fighting. Everybody used to stand there and just go like this. I’m like, ‘I can’t do this. Yeah, I got to change it up.’ So, I actually started grabbing, duck, and throw. And it was all timing,” Domi said.

Domi Reveals Whether He ever Felt Like Not Fighting

Domi also revealed whether he ever had second thoughts about fighting or simply did not feel like doing it.

The former Maple Leafs enforcer made it clear that he was relied on for his role, and so he did it. Regardless of the circumstances, he made sure to do what he was instructed to and help his team.

[I] never had a choice [whether to fight or not]. If someone does something to your teammate, you gotta do it,” Domi said during his debut episode of Keeping It Real with Tie.

Brady, an NFL legend, was curious as to what situations would justify an enforcer getting into a fight. Domi specifically pointed to the score of a game as well as the opposing team’s conduct on the ice.

“If you’re down two or three goals, you would have to start a fight to change the momentum. That was it. [If we were up two goals, was I expecting the opposing team’s enforcer to fight me?] Yeah, and it depends on where we were. If I was on the road, I would kind of reciprocate sometimes. But, you know, I didn’t want to give them momentum sometimes,” Domi said.