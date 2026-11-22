Former Toronto Maple Leafs winger Matthew Knies reacted after the Columbus Blue Jackets beat his old team on Saturday night.

The Blue Jackets sent the Maple Leafs to their ninth straight loss with a 4-3 victory in Toronto on Saturday night, in Knies’s return to the city after he was traded to Columbus during the offseason.

Not only was it a big night for the Blue Jackets, who pulled off the road upset, but it was a big night for Knies, as he scored the game-tying goal late in the third period before Zach Werenski won the game for Columbus soon thereafter.

Mattew Knies Reacts to Big Win Over Maple Leafs

Speaking to Sportsnet after the game, Knies reacted to the Blue Jackets’ big win over Toronto.

“It was a little weird, a little awkward. I was just happy to get the first shift behind me and kind of settle into the game. Hell of a comeback tonight,” Knies said.

The big winger said he was thrilled to score the game-tying goal in the third period after stealing a clearing attempt by Maple Leafs star William Nylander and shooting the puck past Anthony Stolarz.

“It was good, I feel like I was getting a lot of opportunities out there. To finally see one go in was good. Just to tie the game, too, it’s nice to tie the game, too, and Werenski made an unbelievable play after. I feel like we just had a lot of resiliency today, and it just paid off for us,” Knies said.

Maple Leafs Continue to Lose

The Maple Leafs have now lost nine straight games, which is just an awful stretch for the team, which was hoping to make the playoffs this season after missing them last year for the first time in a decade.

Based on what we have seen so far this season, this Maple Leafs team is toast, and they need to make some serious changes if they are going to go on some sort of miracle run to make the postseason, though it may be far too late at this point.