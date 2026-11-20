Sid Seixeiro dropped a hint suggesting that there may be a rift between Auston Matthews and William Nylander. The Toronto media personality believes that last night’s loss made the tension more apparent.

The Maple Leafs’ struggles continued following an eighth straight loss. What made the loss more disappointing was that Toronto blew a 3-0 lead before falling to the Kings in a shootout.

Seixeiro highlighted a remark made by Matthews pertaining to cheating the game and pointed to Nylander’s response. Matthews’ remarks were made following the Leafs’ loss the Blackhawks. However, Nylander’s response may have suggested that he was offended.

He believes both players are not on good terms and may have reached a breaking point.

Toronto Media Personality Hints at Rift Between Maple Leafs Stars Matthews and Nylander

Toronto media personality Sid Seixeiro shared his thoughts on the Maple Leafs‘ morale. Seixeiro believes last night’s game made it obvious that there is a rift between Matthews and Nylander.

“I think we have a problem between Willy [Nylander] and Auston [Matthews]. And you heard me right. I now, multiple times this year, have heard Auston Matthews talk about cheating the game. And Jim Hiller, too, but [Hiller’s] not going to be here much longer so I don’t care. It’s Auston that piqued my curiosity. He said it after the Chicago game: ‘We can’t be cheating the game.’ He’s talking about one guy. 88, that’s who he’s talking about,” Seixeiro said during The Sid Seixeiro Show.

“Your teams never love each other, you just don’t know it. They’re human beings, okay? They don’t love each other the way you want them to. Does this Leafs team look like they have any chemistry going back ten years to you? Is this a team oozing chemistry? Snap out of it.”

Seixeiro Pinpoints When the Rift Between the Leafs’ Stars Became Obvious

While discussing the subject on The Sid Seixeiro Show, the Toronto media personality pointed to the Leafs’ first goal. He noticed Nylander taking his time to celebrate with Matthews, which caught many off guard.

“William Nylander took his time getting to this post-goal celebration with the captain, okay? Some of you would argue it’s not a big deal, some of you would argue he was mad about being demoted and playing with Dakota Joshua and Tverberg. For the listening audience, I’m looking at three guys who have weird looks on their faces watching this. That is undeniable,” Seixeiro said.

He continued:

“Nylander took an uncomfortable amount of time to get to these three as if he was making a point. There’s something going on here with Matthews and Nylander, and I don’t think anyone can hide it anymore. You can hear it in Matthews’ quotes, you can hear it in Willy’s body language. It’s getting uncomfortable.”

Seixeiro also suggested that Nylander’s attitude could be affecting the Leafs’ overall morale.

“Even on a night where Nylander did some pretty spectacular stuff, his body language is toxic. On mic and in front of the cameras on the ice, this is a toxic player.”