Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Gavin McKenna is clearly still figuring life out in the NHL.

But, that being said, he possesses a skill set that very few NHLers seem to have.

The 18-year-old phenom is a wizard with the puck on his stick, and he’s shown that early in his NHL career with a quietly impressive six goals and 14 points in 24 games.

Even though he’s shown an ability to produce early, Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller seems unwilling to put him in the situation that would best utilize his skill set.

Jim Hiller Explains Why Gavin McKenna Isn’t Playing in Overtime

The Maple Leafs have gone to overtime three times this season, but McKenna hasn’t played a single shift in the extra frame.

That continued Thursday against Los Angeles, when Hiller instead leaned on Auston Matthews, William Nylander, John Tavares, Easton Cowan and Jack Roslovic.

Speaking to reporters after the loss, Hiller acknowledged that McKenna’s offensive talent doesn’t necessarily guarantee him an opportunity in three-on-three situations.

“I don’t really evaluate his 5-on-5 play into 3-on-3,” Hiller said, via Maple Leafs Hotstove. “3-on-3, it’s just a different game in the NHL.”

The coach also revealed that McKenna has come close to getting an opportunity, only to be called back to the bench.

“He’s watched. We’ve had him up and then called him off,” Hiller explained.

Hiller suggested that protecting McKenna’s confidence is part of the decision.

“I just want to make sure he’s ready for that,” Hiller said.

But, the decision becomes harder to justify as the Leafs season continues to slip away.

Gavin McKenna’s Role Growing Despite Maple Leafs’ Struggles

McKenna’s absence from overtime comes as Hiller experiments with his lineup in an effort to end Toronto’s prolonged slump.

McKenna played alongside John Tavares on Thursday, skating 14:28 against the Kings, slightly above his season average of 13:57.

Despite the lineup adjustments, Toronto squandered a three-goal lead against Los Angeles before falling in a shootout, extending its winless streak to eight games.

Hiller has been tinkering without success, which brings more heat towards his decision to bench McKenna in overtime.

Three-on-three hockey rewards speed, creativity and offensive instincts, all attributes that helped make McKenna such a highly regarded prospect.

However, Hiller appears more concerned with ensuring his young forward is prepared for the defensive responsibilities and pressure that come with the extra period.

The coach has made it clear that McKenna’s opportunity will eventually arrive.

For now, the Maple Leafs’ prized rookie will have to wait for his chance to make a difference when the game is on the line.