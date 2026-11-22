The Toronto Maple Leafs seem to have lost faith in their high-profile offseason addition, Sergei Bobrovsky.

Anthony Stolarz got the call against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena, marking the second straight for the 32-year-old.

And after the way things went in their game against the Chicago Blackhawks last week, there is little reason to believe that the organization feels Stolarz is their best bet to win.

While the decision to go with Stolarz may be nothing more than a practical one aimed at giving Bobrovsky some time off, the fact is that the situation in Toronto has gotten too loud to ignore.

The Maple Leafs are desperate to get back into the win column. And the bulk of the chatter has placed a fair part of the blame on Sergei Bobrovsky’s shoulders. That’s why it shouldn’t be surprising to see the Leafs going with this plan for now.

Of course, the organization will need to make a long-term decision regarding Bobrovsky. If this is just a temporary blip, fans should see the veteran netminder back in the crease sooner rather than later.

But if this is a sign of things to come, the Maple Leafs may need to make a permanent call on Bobrovsky before the season really gets away from Toronto.

Toronto Knows It Can’t Push Anthony Stolarz Too Hard

While Anthony Stolarz is a capable netminder, the Maple Leafs know they can’t push him too hard

The Leafs know that, as good as Stolarz can be, fatigue and injury issues arise when he’s asked to shoulder a load for too long. That much was evident last season.

That is why Sergei Bobrovsky should find himself back in the crease within the next couple of games.

The Maple Leafs may be trying to take some pressure off their veteran netminder while allowing him time to reset mentally. If that is the case, giving Stolarz a short run of starts makes sense. It allows Toronto to keep chasing points while Bobrovsky works through what has been a difficult stretch.

However, the organization cannot allow that short-term plan to turn into a permanent game plan.

Stolarz has proven capable of handling important minutes, but Toronto’s ideal scenario was always a tandem approach. The Maple Leafs figured that playing Stolarz about once a week was going to be the right load management.

That’s why the organization needs to resist the temptation to suddenly dump the bulk of the starts on their backup goalie.

Maple Leafs Really Have No Other Choice With Sergei Bobrovsky

The reality of the matter is that the Maple Leafs don’t really have much of a choice with Sergei Bobrovsky.

Toronto doesn’t really have any other way forward. A trade is not a realistic solution, especially with Bobrovsky’s contract and recent performance creating obvious obstacles. Sending him to the minors is not a practical option either.

That leaves the Maple Leafs with one path forward: They have to work through this.

If the veteran can bounce back, this conversation likely fades away quickly. Goaltending slumps happen, and experienced players often find ways to recover from them. The Maple Leafs are certainly hoping that “Bob” is just going through a rough patch while he becomes acclimated to Toronto.

But if the struggles continue, Toronto’s options become increasingly limited.

That’s why this entire situation is such a complication. It’s not like the Leafs can just pull out a giant eraser and forget any of this even happened. The organization needs to figure out the best path forward for Bobrovsky, given the intense pressure facing the team.

Ultimately, the Maple Leafs need Bob to figure it out. Unless a magical solution somehow lands on John Chayka’s lap, the 38-year-old goalie has to be the guy for this team moving forward.