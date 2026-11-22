The Toronto Maple Leafs are in a miserable stretch of having lost nine straight games, the longest such streak in decades.

Their latest setback was a 4-3 loss to the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets at Scotiabank Arena, during which the game was tied in the third period by ex-Leafs forward Matthews Knies after an egregious turnover from William Nylander.

As the clock ticked away, the fans who hadn’t already departed to get a head start on the traffic let loose a heavy chorus of boos, and according to captain Auston Matthews, it’s something they had every right to do.

Toronto Maple Leafs Captain Auston Matthews Doesn’t Hold Back After Ninth Straight Loss

After the loss, which was their ninth straight, captain Auston Matthews pulled no punches and said the entire club should feel embarrassed, and that he felt badly for fans who paid good money to see them in person.

“We should be embarrassed,” Matthews said. “It’s not fair to the people that paid tickets to come watch. Yeah, it’s inexcusable.”

He continued:

“It’s on the leaders on this team to elevate their game more and continue to be the way out, like, just be better,” he said. “Step up our game a little bit. Continue to, as hard as it is, still got to come to the rink every day. The sun’s gonna come up tomorrow and you gotta be hungry and ready to work and ready to get better. Get through this altogether and not just individually.”

The Maple Leafs have no choice but to try and salvage some points when they begin a three-game road set against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena starting on Monday evening.

Defenseman Jake McCabe Echoed Matthews’ Sentiment

Defenseman Jake McCabe said that he understood the frustration of the fans, saying that he’d be angry as well.

“We just threw up all over ourselves pretty much and lose the game…” McCabe said. “It’s hard to wrap your head around, that’s for sure.”

“I thought our fans were engaged all game and into it and loud. I’d be (ticked) off too if I were them.”