The Toronto Maple Leafs are well into a death spiral. Their latest loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets is just another example of how poorly things are going for the entire organization.

And the whipping boy for this entire situation is head coach Jim Hiller.

While the organization seems reluctant to scapegoat him, there really isn’t much of a choice for the club. They’ll have to give the fans a head, and the most immediate one is Hiller’s.

That said, a predictive analytics model employed by Heavy reveals that Hiller is running out of time. The model, based on the current reporting, signals, and available information, estimates a 65% chance that Jim Hiller could be “fired within a few days.”

Now, let’s take a minute to digest that. “A few days” is a pretty vague timeline. But when looking at the Maple Leafs schedule, there is actually some credence to that notion.

Toronto will start a road trip in Long Island on Monday night. They’ll play the Islanders and then have about three days off before playing a three-games-in-four-nights set against the Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Philadelphia Flyers. The game against Philly comes at home on November 30.

So, if the Maple Leafs were serious about firing Jim Hiller soon, it would have to happen right after the Islanders game on Monday night. Whoever took over would have about three days to sort things out before getting into a tough set that could pretty much put the kibosh on Toronto’s season.

No Confirmation Yet from a Major Source

One of the caveats in this model is the lack of reporting or confirmation from a major source. At the moment, the bulk of the chatter is hearsay, namely a report by Howard Berger.

If and when a major outlet or insider comes out with firm reporting on a potential firing, the probability of such a move won’t actually increase.

It’s also worth pointing out that the Maple Leafs would want to keep their next move as close to the vest as possible. The last thing the organization would want to see is public discourse seeping into the locker room, potentially contaminating even further whatever problems may be brewing within the team.

Jim Hiller’s Body Language Suggests His Time with Maple Leafs Is Up

Amid the lack of certitude regarding Hiller’s future, his body language may be the biggest tell of all. According to body language expert Inbaal Honigman of Casino.guru, Hiller’s demeanor could be letting on more than fans believe.

“When explaining how the game went, Hiller shrugs his shoulders frequently. Those shoulder shrugs communicate uncertainty and powerlessness.”

The observation came following the Maple Leafs’ 6-3 loss in Chicago last Tuesday night. And it actually makes sense when looking closely.

“Hiller’s eyes dart from side to side, an expression of anxiety and insecurity. These moves suggest that he feels vulnerable, as if his fate is uncertain and out of his hands.”

Indeed, Hiller looks like a kid who can’t come up with an excuse for the teacher as to why his homework isn’t there. And it could very well seem like he knows his time is up. It may just be a matter of time before it really hits the fan.

The Maple Leafs may have no other choice but to throw Hiller under the bus, even if the season is now beyond salvation.