Toronto Maple Leafs winger William Nylander took the blame for his team losing against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night.

The Maple Leafs lost 4-3 to the Blue Jackets, who are one of the NHL’s worst teams, in what was an absolutely embarrassing loss for the club.

One of the ugliest moments of the night came late in the third period when Nylander flicked a puck into the middle of the ice, which former Maple Leafs winger Matthew Knies knocked down and immediately fired into Toronto’s net to tie the game 3-3. After that, the Maple Leafs allowed another goal by Zach Werenski, whose goal ended up being the game-winner in the 4-3 loss.

After the game, Nylander blamed himself for the team’s loss.

William Nylander Upset at Himself for ‘Dumb Play’

Speaking to reporters after the game, Nylander said he was upset about making a “dumb play” that led to his team losing the game.

“It starts with just trying to get it out of the d-zone. But I threw it up the middle. It was a dumb play by me that got them going,” Nylander said.

Maple Leafs Have a William Nylander Problem

The Maple Leafs have a Nylander problem, as he has been really struggling this season, especially during the team’s recent losing skid, as he just doesn’t seem to be completely checked in mentally right now, which we saw firsthand with his bad play against the Blue Jackets.

The Maple Leafs really need Nylander to get it going if they are going to make a playoff run this season, though it may very well be too late at this point, as the team doesn’t seem like it can get anything right these days.

While it’s nice to see Nylander taking some blame for his team’s recent loss, it’s not good enough, because the only thing that is going to make the fans happy is if this team can snap its losing skid, and that is going to start with Nylander and the rest of the team’s players finally playing up to their potential after a really bad season.