Beloved Former Maple Leafs Goalie James Reimer Signed to PTO

Former Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender James Reimer thought he was returning to the club that he spent the first several years of his NHL career with last fall, but he ultimately didn’t make the cut, and landed with the divisional rival Ottawa Senators.

He hadn’t been signed to a contract for this season, and at 38 years of age, his options to prolong his career appeared limited.

However, because of another Eastern Conference club that has been decimated by injuries, Reimer is getting another shot to play at least one more year of professional hockey.

Former Toronto Maple Leafs Goaltender James Reimer Signs PTO With Hartford Wolf Pack

On Thursday afternoon, it was reported that Reimer, who spent last season with the Ottawa Senators, has agreed to a professional tryout agreement with the Hartford Wolf Pack, the American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Rangers.

“UPDATE: The Hartford Wolf Pack has signed goaltender James Reimer to a professional tryout agreement (PTO). Additionally, the Wolf Pack has loaned defenseman Anthony Kehrer to the Worcester Railers (ECHL),” the Wolf Pack reported on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Rangers are dealing with a bizarre injury situation right now. Not only is franchise starting goaltender Igor Shesterkin finished for the season after suffering a lower-body injury during a recent game, but backup goaltender Joonas Korpisalo, who was acquired from the Boston Bruins over the summer, is slated to miss multiple weeks with an injury of his own.

Making matters more complicated is that third stringer Spencer Martin is also hurt and unavailable.

If Reimer succeeds in his tryout with the Wolf Pack, it could only be a matter of time before he dresses and even appears in game action for the Rangers, which would be his eighth NHL team.

James Reimer Began His Career With The Maple Leafs

Reimer broke into the NHL with Toronto in 2010-11 and quickly emerged as the Maple Leafs’ starter, earning Rookie of the Month honors and signing a three-year extension. Injuries and the arrival of Jonathan Bernier later pushed him into a backup role, but he regained the crease in 2015-16 before being traded to the San Jose Sharks at the 2016 NHL Trade Deadline.

Reimer later played for the Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, a second stint with San Jose, the Detroit Red Wings, Buffalo Sabres, and Anaheim Ducks. He signed with Ottawa in January 2026 after spending part of the 2025 offseason unsigned and briefly returning to Toronto on a tryout.

In his NHL career, he’s 232-191-67 with a 2.88 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage, with 32 shutouts.