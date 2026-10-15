Ex-Maple Leafs President Brendan Shanahan Lands New Job With Familiar Face

After the Toronto Maple Leafs collapsed once again in the Stanley Cup Playoffs following their loss in the Eastern Conference Semifinal to the divisional rival Florida Panthers in 2025, the club made a franchise-altering leadership change.

Team president Brendan Shanahan, who had been on the job for 11 seasons but oversaw only two playoff series wins, was informed that his services were no longer needed.

And while Shanahan had been linked to a number of other jobs in the NHL, he’s now gotten his latest gig, and it’s with someone that Maple Leafs fans will remember.

Former Toronto Maple Leafs President Brendan Shanahan Officially Lands New Job

Shanahan, who served as president and alternate governor of the Maple Leafs for over a decade, has been hired by Kilmer Sports Ventures as their new strategic advisor on the PWHL, who are owned by a familiar face.

“Brendan Shanahan was named Kilmer Sports Ventures’ new strategic adviser on the PWHL on Thursday. Kilmer is owned by Larry Tanenbaum, the former co-owner of MLSE where Shanahan was president and alternate governor of the Toronto Maple Leafs for 11 years,” wrote TSN on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Brendan Shanahan Worked With The Maple Leafs For Over A Decade

Shanahan, who enjoyed a Hall of Fame NHL playing career while winning the Stanley Cup three times, was employed starting in 2011 as the NHL’s senior vice president before he took over the role of Maple Leafs’ president in 2014. He quickly launched a major rebuild after years of playoff struggles.

He overhauled the organization, hired Mike Babcock and Lou Lamoriello, helped oversee the additions of Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, and built the foundation of a young group of players that eventually led the Maple Leafs to nine straight playoff appearances.

Under Shanahan, the Maple Leafs endured numerous first-round playoff exits, winning just two postseason series. To date, Toronto has advanced beyond the first round only twice since 2004.