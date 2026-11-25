The Toronto Maple Leafs haven’t reached the point yet where they would trade Auston Matthews.

That doesn’t mean the NHL isn’t paying close attention, though. Trade rumors are picking up elsewhere on Toronto’s roster — and if things really fall off a cliff, Matthews could emerge as an option, too.

Given that a Matthews trade seemingly won’t be happening for a while, there’s a chance for analysts and reporters to break down lots of options.

The latest assessment came in an article published on Wednesday by The Athletic’s Vincent Mercogliano, who covers the New York Rangers.

Mercogliano provided some insight into what the Rangers might think of a Matthews trade opportunity.

Auston Matthews to Rangers?

Mercogliano notes in his article that while the Rangers are likely looking more closely at other forwards around the league, they’re definitely keeping an eye on Matthews.

“The Rangers — and the rest of the league — are surely wondering what will happen with Auston Matthews,” Mercogliano writes. “I’ve heard mixed opinions about whether the Leafs captain will ultimately want out, probably because no one knows yet. But if it gets to that point, I’d fully expect New York to make a pitch. Drury, Sullivan and Miller would love the chance to leverage their Team USA connections to attract an American star — and while that didn’t help them curry favor with Brady Tkachuk or the recently traded Dylan Larkin, it doesn’t mean they will stop trying.”

The Rangers are a marquee market with, as Mercogliano mentions, plenty of Team USA ties. Matthews was the United States captain for their gold medal win at the Olympics. The pairing would make some sense.

Realistic Outlook

Mercogliano warns that a Matthews trade isn’t immediately forthcoming or anything like that.

“Let’s pump the brakes for now,” Mercogliano writes. “A move of that magnitude feels more like a summer conversation, when the Rangers will have well over $30 million to throw at Matthews, Nikita Kucherov or any other dynamic forward they’re aspiring to acquire.”

It’s true that the salary implications now would make a deal tougher to pull off during the season. But again, it could all depend on when Matthews becomes available. If the Maple Leafs pull the plug at some point, the Rangers will definitely pay attention.