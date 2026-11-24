The Toronto Maple Leafs finally won a game after nine straight losses.

Jim Hiller’s team beat the New York Islanders 4-2 on Monday, securing a victory that could provide a much-needed morale boost. However, it shouldn’t be viewed as a solution to all the team’s problems.

Despite the win, Hiller once again showed that he tends to make some questionable decisions, to say the least.

One example is his handling of prospect Gavin McKenna, which has drawn criticism for weeks.

Former Maple Leafs Player Jay Rosehill Questioned Why Jim Hiller Benched Gavin McKenna

During Tuesday’s edition of Daily Faceoff’s “The Leafs Morning Take,” former Toronto player Jay Rosehill pointed to Hiller’s decision to bench McKenna after the young forward scored the game-winning goal with 11 minutes remaining.

He said:

“I can’t personally think of another example where there’s a young talented player, highly offensive… plays on the top line, has chances all night long, scores the game-winner and then gets absolutely stapled to the bench for the last 11 minutes.”

Some might argue that Hiller is simply a conservative coach, while others might describe his decisions as simply… strange.

Either way, McKenna deserves more trust at this point.

Toronto will return to action on Friday, November 27, when it faces the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.