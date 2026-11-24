Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller shared his reaction after this team snapped its nine-game losing skid on Monday night.

Entering Monday as the betting underdog against the New York Islanders, the Maple Leafs came back from being down two goals early to win the game 4-2, with rookie Gavin McKenna scoring the game-winning goal in the third period.

Jim Hiller Reacts to Big Win

Speaking to the media after the game, Hiller reacted to the team’s big win.

“Oh, it felt good. And I’ll tell you this. We’ve talked about it; it has not been a fun time for anybody. But the players are the guys who’ve got to go and do the job. I felt extremely happy for them because they’ve battled. They have been battling for the most part, making some mistakes. They battled straight through, didn’t make as many mistakes, and they got rewarded. So, really happy for them,” Hiller said.

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Jim Hiller Saves Job — For Now

Beating the Islanders should be enough to save Hiller’s job, at least for now.

The team is said to not be considering a coaching change, anyways, but there is no doubt that a 10-game losing skid would have had fans in the city wanting to bring their pitchforks down to Maple Leafs Square outside the offices of team brass and convince them to finally let go of Hiller.

Let’s face it, this has not been the first season on the job that Hiller has wanted, as the Maple Leafs are one of the worst teams in the league in the standings this season.

But the team did play very hard on Monday against New York, and they walked away with a much-deserved win. That means that Hiller is going to stick around for a little bit, as the team doesn’t play again until Friday night when they battle the Boston Bruins and then again on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

While the Maple Leafs will likely be strong underdogs against the Bruins, they should be the favorites to beat the Penguins in what could again be a must-win game.