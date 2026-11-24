The Toronto Maple Leafs currently find themselves near the basement of the Atlantic Division. While the team entered the current campaign with relatively high hopes, they have won just nine of their first 26 games. As a result, Toronto is well out of the playoff picture at the moment. If the situation continues, the Maple Leafs may look to shake things up.

The Athletic’s Chris Johnston has just released his latest NHL trade board. Among the 32 total players listed were Toronto stars William Nylander and Oliver Ekman-Larsson. According to the insider, Nylander’s chances of being traded are increasing as the season goes on. This is, of course, assuming the Maple Leafs continue to struggle to win games.

“No player better encapsulates a season gone wrong in Toronto than Nylander, who has occasionally found himself dropped to the third line amid the team’s struggles,” claims Johnston. “A core member of the franchise for more than a decade, he owns a no-movement clause and has shown no hints of wanting to move on. However, as the possibility of a retool grows with each passing loss, the odds of Nylander being shopped by the Leafs increase too.”

The star winger is currently in the middle of an eight-year, $92 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs. While he has control over his future, he previously made interesting comments regarding a potential move. Nylander claimed in April that he prefers to stay in Toronto. This is, however, unless the team endures a full rebuild. If general manager John Chayka tears it down, the winger would likely be open to leaving.

Toronto Maple Leafs More Likely to Trade Oliver Ekman-Larsson than William Nylander

Nylander’s future with the Toronto Maple Leafs hinges on how Chayka handles the team’s struggles. Nevertheless, Ekman-Larsson could be dealt even if the GM opts not to go through a rebuild. Johnston placed the defenseman in the fifth spot of his new trade board. As the reporter points out, Toronto has contemplated offloading the veteran blueliner in the past. The club now likely regrets not making a move.

Ekman-Larsson has one more season remaining on his four-year, $14 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs. While Nylander has a full no-trade clause in his deal, the defenseman has just a 16-team no-trade list. The blueliner was once seen as a key player for his current club. He was, however, recently a healthy scratch by head coach Jim Hiller. He currently has just one point in 25 games this season.

Toronto’s Roster Decision Hinges on Star Center’s Future

Chayka and the Toronto Maple Leafs would love to add to their defense. After all, the club has allowed 90 total goals on the season (fifth-worst in the NHL). While they have been linked with several star blueliners, a positive trade seems difficult. According to PuckPedia.com, Toronto has no cap space left. As a result, the Maple Leafs will have to shed significant funds to help bring in new players.

Using Ekman-Larsson’s $3.5 million AAV cap hit would certainly help. Nylander’s $11.5 million AAV deal would open up even more trade opportunities for Chayka. Nevertheless, a significant rebuild likely hinges on Auston Matthews. The superstar center has one more campaign left on his four-year, $53 million contract. If the Toronto Maple Leafs eventually opt to trade Matthews, Nylander could be next.