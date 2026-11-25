The Toronto Maple Leafs have not gotten the kind of goaltending that they expected from veteran Sergei Bobrovsky, whom they lured away from the divisional rival Florida Panthers with a three-year, $21 million contract.

So far this season, Bobrovsky has posted an extremely subpar 3-9-2 record with a 3.65 goals-against average and a .874 save percentage, numbers that aren’t encouraging – especially in the wake of 2025-26 having been his worst statistical season as a starter.

Bobrovsky, who has not played in Toronto’s last several games, will soon return to the net as announced by head coach Jim Hiller – another addition to the Maple Leafs during the offseason that is garnering extra scrutiny.

Toronto Maple Leafs Announce Latest Update For Sergei Bobrovsky

As revealed by the club, Bobrovsky will be back between the pipes for their upcoming contest on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are now led by ex-Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas.

Per NHL Insider Mark Masters:

“Jim Hiller confirms that Anthony Stolarz starts Friday in Boston & Sergei Bobrovsky starts Saturday in Pittsburgh,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This wasn’t exactly well-received by Maple Leafs fans, who are understandably less than impressed with the two-time Stanley Cup winner’s play so far this season.

This fan said, “Saturday will definitely be a loss, I predict at least 3 shots will beat him high!”

Another fan said, “lol we are losing to the pens”

“The leaf organization feels bad how Nick Robertson was handled so we figured he deserves a hat trick on Saturday,” said another fan.

“Tell him to unconfirm Bob for Saturday please,” remarked another fan.

However, at least one fan looked at it through an optimistic lens, saying, “Call me crazy but I bet Bobrovsky actually stands on his head on Saturday and only gives up 1 goal or even gets a shutout.”

Jim Hiller Continues To Trust Sergei Bobrovsky

Despite his struggles, coach Jim Hiller expressed “full” confidence in the veteran goaltender.

“I’ve got full faith in Bob,” Hiller said of Bobrovsky following practice in the wake of ending their nine-game losing skid.

“It’s Bob. He’s an outstanding goaltender. There’s been a lot made of it, but that’s not coming from us internally at all, so we’re ready for him to get in there and play. That’s the bottom line.”

Teammate and fellow Russian native Kirill Marchenko referred to Bobrovsky as an “outstanding” goaltender.

“It’s Bob,” Marchenko said. “He’s an outstanding goaltender. There’s been a lot made of it, but that’s not coming from us internally at all, so we’re ready for him to get in there and play. That’s the bottom line.”

And finally, forward Colton Sissons revealed how they plan on helping him through his rough patch – the way they would any other teammate.

“Just like you would anybody,” Sissons said. ‘We don’t really have anybody on different pedestals that you can’t approach, and no matter how long you played in this league, when you struggle, sometimes you just need a friend to talk with. And Bob does his thing and he’s such a true pro.”