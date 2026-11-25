The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to get a jolt of energy back in their lineup on Friday when they take on the Boston Bruins.

Superstar winger Kirill Marchenko, who has been out for a month with an injury, will likely play in Toronto’s game against Boston on Friday, as he is finally ready to go after missing 12 games for the Maple Leafs.

Kirill Marchenko Ready to Go for Maple Leafs

Speaking to reporters at Maple Leafs practice on Wednesday, Marchenko said he’s ready and eager to go against Boston on Friday after healing up from a leg injury.

“I just go for, like, a goalie butterfly. Need to work more on that next time to not be injured. It’s frustrating, for sure. It’s personally been a long month, but now it’s finished already. I’m happy for that. And now my leg feels perfect, and I’m ready to go,” Marchenko told Sportsnet.

Before going down with injury, Marchenko was playing incredible hockey for Toronto, having scored 6 goals and 14 points in 14 games for the Maple Leafs before going down with injury.

At practice on Wednesday, Marchenko skated with Nick Paul and captain Auston Matthews on Toronto’s top line, so look for him to ride shotgun with Matthews when he returns to the lineup on Friday against Boston.

Maple Leafs Welcome Back Colton Sissons

In addition to Marchenko returning to the Maple Leafs’ lineup, Toronto is also set to welcome back grinder Colton Sissons, who has missed seven games with a lower-body injury.

On Wednesday, Sissons skated on the team’s second line alongside veteran center John Tavares and No. 1 overall pick Gavin McKenna.

With Marchenko and Sissons both set to return to Toronto, the team had to make a roster move, which included sending down Ryan Tverbeg and Brendan Brisson to the AHL Toronto Marlies.

Getting Marchenko and Sissons back in Toronto’s lineup will give the team a jolt of energy, one that the team badly needs right now, as the squad has a 1-8-1 record in its last 10 games.

If a playoff push is going to come, it has to come now.