You could argue whether it even makes sense for the Toronto Maple Leafs to be buyers.

However, if you ask NHL player agent Dan Milstein, Maple Leafs fans shouldn’t be giving up hope yet.

Although they emerged victorious on Monday, all is not well in Toronto following a stretch where they lost nine straight games.

Dating back a few games further, the Leafs had lost 11 of 12, with their only victory coming against the last-place Vancouver Canucks.

Regardless, new general manager John Chayka has shown a tendency to be aggressive in overhauling the roster early in his Leafs tenure.

And, with a big-name player topping NHL trade boards, you’d better believe Chayka is trying to make it happen.

Maple Leafs Want Edvinsson, But Roadblocks Remain

Toronto has emerged as a potential suitor for Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson, according to Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman.

The 23-year-old defenseman remains without a contract as the NHL’s December 1 restricted free agent signing deadline approaches.

Detroit’s recent decision to trade captain Dylan Larkin to the Montreal Canadiens has also raised further questions about Edvinsson’s future with the organization.

Acquiring Edvinsson would represent a significant addition to Toronto’s aging blue line, although the cost of completing a trade could complicate matters for the Maple Leafs.

“Toronto’s been in there,” Friedman said during a November 23 appearance on The FAN Hockey Show, as transcribed by House of Hockey.

Friedman isn’t the first NHL insider to link the Maple Leafs to Edvinsson.

During a November 17 appearance on TSN’s Insider Trading, Chris Johnston also identified Toronto as a potential landing spot for the Swedish defenseman.

Johnston did, however, highlight Toronto’s lack of control over its own first-round picks in 2027 and 2028 as a potential roadblock in trade negotiations.

The San Jose Sharks, Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators are among the teams reportedly interested in acquiring Edvinsson.

However, Detroit’s acquisition of promising young center Michael Hage in the Larkin trade could benefit the Maple Leafs.

During his appearance on The FAN Hockey Show, Friedman wondered whether the acquisition of Hage could alter Detroit’s asking price for Edvinsson.

The Red Wings have reportedly been seeking an established NHL player and a high-impact younger player in exchange for the towering defenseman.

Edvinsson Fits Maple Leafs Vision for Defense

Despite the roadblocks involved in acquiring Edvinsson, it’s easy to see why the Maple Leafs are interested.

Toronto general manager John Chayka recently acknowledged his desire to inject more youth, mobility and offensive ability into the Maple Leafs’ aging defensive group.

Edvinsson could help address those concerns while giving Toronto a potential cornerstone on defense for years to come.

The 6-foot-6 defenseman registered nine goals and 25 points in 72 games last season while averaging a career-high 22:21 of ice time per game.

He also finished second among Red Wings skaters with a plus-12 rating.

Whether Chayka actually has the assets to pull this off is another question. The fact that the Maple Leafs don’t have their own first-round picks in 2027 or 2028 certainly hurts their chances of making this happen.