The Toronto Maple Leafs’ 0-6 homestand could very well become the point in which fans and pundits look back this season and pinpoint exactly where everything went wrong.

And when looking at the numbers, it’s hard to disagree with that assessment.

A recent study by the folks at Casino Guru produced the NHL Home-Ice Dependency Index. The metric is used to determine which teams have made the most of their home games.

For the Maple Leafs, it’s a dismal 30th in the league with a total score of 18.7.

At face value, the Leafs are 4-10-2 at Scotiabank Arena. That translated to a .313 win percentage. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Toronto has scored 2.44 goals per game at home, compared to 3.50 goals against. That situation translates to an .875 SV%. Plus, their 49.51 Corsi for percentage illustrates how the Leafs have been outplayed most of the time.

In comparison, a team like the Colorado Avalanche, which is tops in the league, scored 95 on the Home-Ice Dependency Index. The Avs are 8-1-2 at home and have an .818 win percentage at Ball Arena. Their gap between goals for and goals against is more than two goals per game in favor, while racking up a .9121 SV%.

Those numbers illustrate why the Maple Leafs are in the situation they’re in, pretty much looking at their playoff hopes dwindling away.

Maple Leafs Homestand Was the Real Back Breaker

Before the horrendous 0-6 homestand, the Maple Leafs were actually in the thick of the playoff race. They were in a wild card spot for a while, seemingly building on momentum.

Then, the wheel came off at home. Each of the defeats, which weren’t really blowouts, to be certain, made it very difficult for the team to gain any traction.

And it’s that homestand that pretty much sunk the Leafs this season.

While there is still time to turn things around, the clock is ticking much faster than most would hope. There is very little margin for error, forcing the Leafs to go on a ridiculous run to make it into the postseason next spring.

Is a Turnaround Realistic for Toronto?

The question here would be: Is it realistic to expect a turnaround from the Maple Leafs?

Fans would like to be hopeful that a seemingly miraculous turnaround could happen. But it would take an 180-degree flip to see the Maple Leafs suddenly become a playoff contender. The good news is that the pieces are there. The issue would be what it would take for the team to really come together and reach its potential.

The return of Kirill Marchenko should provide a huge boost. Also, other veteran depth pieces like Colton Sissons should give the Leafs a much-needed lift.

If the club can pretty much get healthy for an extended period, it could pave the way for a potential winning streak.

As some teams have proven in the past, a strong winning streak can put them right back into the playoff picture. That’s really the only hope the Maple Leafs have left to salvage their 2026-27 season.