The Toronto Maple Leafs are playing a very dangerous game with their starting goalie, Anthony Stolarz.

Yes, Stolarz has taken over the starting role after Sergei Bobrovsky just couldn’t prove he was the answer the Maple Leafs were looking for this season.

While Bobrovsky attempts to work through what has been a difficult stretch, Toronto has turned to Stolarz. On paper, the strategy makes sense. Stolarz has been the better goaltender. The Leafs are desperate for wins, and the coaching staff is understandably leaning toward the hot hand.

The problem is that this approach comes with a ticking clock.

Stolarz has shown he can be an effective NHL goaltender. What he hasn’t shown is an ability to handle an extended starter’s workload over a full season. Asking him to continue carrying the load for weeks on end may solve one problem, but it could easily create another.

That’s why Toronto is playing a dangerous game.

The Maple Leafs can probably get away with this arrangement for the short term. A couple of weeks is one thing. Maybe even a month.

Beyond that, the risks start to grow.

History is not on Stolarz’s side. Fatigue and eventually injuries catch up to him. And given his track record, that could come after a month of taking on a starter’s workload.

As such, the more Stolarz plays, the risk of injury grows exponentially.

If Stolarz were to break down while carrying an elevated workload, Toronto could find itself in an even worse position than the one it is trying to escape. Suddenly, the organization would be without the goaltender actually giving it the best chance to win.

In short, such a scenario would be no bueno for the organization.

Anthony Stolarz’s Track Record Suggests Caution Is Required

There is a reason Stolarz has spent much of his career as part of a tandem rather than as a full-time starter.

Health has been a recurrent issue for the 32-year-old.

Maple Leafs fans know the story all too well. Injuries have derailed stretches where he appeared ready to take on a larger role. That does not make him a bad goaltender. If anything, it highlights why Toronto has to be careful with his usage.

So, the Maple Leafs can’t take any chances right now.

Stolarz is the type of goaltender who can absolutely give them quality starts. The question is how many of those starts he can realistically handle before the workload begins to catch up with him.

Toronto is already walking a fine line.

The organization needs points, which naturally creates pressure to keep riding the hot hand. At the same time, overworking Stolarz could create a much bigger problem down the road.

That’s why this situation cannot continue indefinitely.

Eventually, one of two things has to happen.

Either Bobrovsky gets it together and becomes the guy the Maple Leafs hoped he would be, or another goalie comes in to spell Stolarz. Since a trade is pretty much out of the question, there may be only one path forward.

And that path may actually be the smartest play the organization could make at this point.

Artur Akhtyamov Could Provide a Temporary Solution for Maple Leafs

One option the Maple Leafs may want to consider is giving Artur Akhtyamov a good long look.

The 25-year-old impressed in limited action last season and showed enough promise to suggest he could handle a short-term NHL look.

Most importantly, it could help preserve Stolarz.

A handful of spot starts from Akhtyamov would allow the Maple Leafs coaching staff to manage the workload more effectively while continuing to give Bobrovsky additional time to work through his issues.

That may ultimately be the smartest path forward.

The Maple Leafs do not necessarily need Akhtyamov to steal games. They simply need competent goaltending capable of keeping the team competitive while preventing Stolarz from carrying too much of the burden.

Young goaltenders can sometimes run away with a starting job when given the chance. Montreal’s Jacob Fowler has been a good example of that this season.

Even if Akhtyamov only provides average results, that may be enough to accomplish the organization’s bigger objective. Every game he starts is another game Stolarz does not have to.

At this point, keeping Stolarz as fresh as possible has to be the priority. If the plan is to keep Bobrovsky off the ice, then the Maple Leafs really don’t have much of a choice but to call up Akhtyamov and give him a chance to show what he can do. As long as the team plays defensively responsible hockey in front of him, Akhtyamov should have a chance to win.

Heck, there might even be a breakthrough that no one anticipated at the start of this season.