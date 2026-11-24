The Toronto Maple Leafs finally returned to the win column.

Jim Hiller’s team beat the New York Islanders 4-2 on Monday, avoiding a 10th consecutive loss.

Even so, most of the postgame comments and analysis have remained along the same lines: the victory is a positive development, but it does not determine much about what lies ahead. The organization and coaching staff must remain under the spotlight, without question.

Furthermore, some believe the damage in the standings has already been done and that there is no turning back.

That was the conclusion reached by Daily Faceoff’s Nick Alberga during Tuesday’s edition of “The Leafs Morning Take.”

Nick Alberga Believes Maple Leafs Have Little Chance of Reaching the Playoffs

Speaking with former Toronto player Jay Rosehill, Alberga said he believes it will be extremely difficult for the Maple Leafs to qualify for the playoffs.

He said:

“Any analytic measure you look at, they have no chance of making the playoffs… realize that no matter what happens, there’s probably not going to be any light at the end of the tunnel this season.”

Regardless, Hiller and his roster will clearly try to use the win over the Islanders as a springboard for the games ahead.

Toronto will return to action on Friday, November 27, when it faces the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.