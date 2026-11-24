The Toronto Maple Leafs finally got back in the win column. Jim Hiller’s team avoided reaching 10 consecutive losses by beating the New York Islanders 4-2 at UBS Arena in Elmont on Monday, November 23.

Clearly, the victory comes as a breath of fresh air for everyone involved, from management and players to the fans. However, it is not necessarily a reason to get carried away.

The Leafs Nation’s Alex Hobson analyzed the game immediately afterward, making it clear that while the win was a positive step, it should not take Hiller out of the spotlight.

Maple Leafs End Losing Streak but Jim Hiller Still Has Something to Prove

Hobson wrote:

“While this win isn’t going to guarantee a turning of the tide after nine straight losses, it’ll feel good for the team to get that monkey off their back and continue to focus on stringing good efforts together.” “That said, one win doesn’t erase previous criticisms and certainly shouldn’t take head coach Jim Hiller out of the spotlight.”

And he has a point.

The organization’s problems go far beyond what this victory against the Islanders can demonstrate.

Hiller will rightfully remain in the hot seat until his coaching produces better cohesion across the roster and a greater sense of accountability from the team’s stars.

The Maple Leafs return to action on Friday, Nov. 27, when they face the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden.