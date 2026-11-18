The Toronto Maple Leafs have been an absolute disaster this season.

The Maple Leafs entered the 2026-27 season with optimism after missing the playoffs for the first time in a decade last year. The hiring of John Chayka as general manager and Leafs great Mats Sundin in an executive role led to major offseason additions of Darren Raddysh, Sergei Bobrovsky and No. 1 overall pick Gavin McKenna.

Instead, the Leafs have toiled as one of the worst teams in the NHL. Toronto is in the midst of a seven-game losing streak following their latest loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. Their 0-6 winless home stand is a franchise first and they’re currently last in the Atlantic Division.

One of the major weaknesses on the team has been the play at goalie, where two-time Stanley Cup winner, Bobrovsky, has been a major disappointment. The 38-year-old goalie is 3-9-2 with an .874 save percentage with a 3.65 goals against average. Those numbers are among the worst in the NHL.

As Bleacher Report’s Lyle Richardson proposes in his top five landing spots for Jordan Binnington, he mentions the Maple Leafs as a top landing spot for the St. Louis Blues goaltender. Binnington led the Blues to a Stanley Cup back in 2019.

“During the offseason, the Toronto Maple Leafs overhauled their front office, changed their coaching staff, and shook up their roster with several moves, including signing veteran goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky,” said Richardson. “While better on paper, they’re still struggling on the ice and sit near the bottom of the standings.”

Why Maple Leafs’ Current Situation Complicates Deal for Jordan Binnington

Richardson admits that the Maple Leafs’ salary cap situation “complicates” a potential move for the Stanley Cup-winning goalie. However, he brings up a potential scenario where the Leafs could acquire Binnington if the Blues are willing to absorb some of his salary.

“Bobrovsky’s shaky goaltending could push the Maple Leafs to lean more heavily on backup Anthony Stolarz,” writes Richardson. “They could use help between the pipes, but their current-season cap constraints would complicate a move for Binnington. The Maple Leafs’ priority is their blue-line depth, so they’re unlikely to seek a goaltending upgrade with their current tandem healthy. Acquiring Binnington is a long shot, but one the Maple Leafs could look into if the opportunity arises. If Bobrovsky ($7 million average annual value) or Stolarz ($3.8 million) is sidelined with a long-term injury, the Maple Leafs could have the cap space to pursue someone like Binnington. However, they could still require the Blues to retain half of his $6 million cap hit.”

Jordan Binnington No Longer Part of Blues’ Timeline

The 33-year-old Binnington has given way to Joel Hofer as the starting goalie and he’s current in the final year of his deal. Binngton has just six appearances this season, going 2-3-1 with a 4.56 goals against average and .843 save percentage. It was only two years ago that Binnington posted a 2.69 goals against average with a .900 save percentage while leading the Blues to the playoffs.

The Maple Leafs clearly have talent on the offensive side of things and need stability at the goalie position. Acquiring Binnington probably still doesn’t make them playoff contenders, but if the Bobrovsky experiment continues to fail, the Maple Leafs are going to have to seek alternative methods.

The trade deadline isn’t until March 1, so there’s plenty of time for the Leafs to ponder making a deal. However, the Blues are obviously ready to part with Binnington given that he no longer fits the organization’s timeline.

We’ll see what the Leafs ultimately do at goalie, but it’s clear they may have to consider another goalie in place of Bobrovsky before the end of the season.