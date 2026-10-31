Chris Tanev Returns for the Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs will get a big boost to their defensive unit when veteran Chris Tanev returns to the team’s lineup today.

The Maple Leafs take on the Vancouver Canucks tonight, and they will have Tanev, the former Canucks defenseman, back in the team’s lineup for the first time since he was injured on October 10.

He has been practising with the team in anticipation of a return to the ice, and now its happening.

Maple Leafs Activate Chris Tanev From IR

Per David Alter of The Hockey News, the Maple Leafs have activated Tanev from the IR, and he will play tonight against the Canucks as the team will get back one of its most important defensemen.

“Maple Leafs have activated Chris Tanev from the IR in anticipation of his return today,” Alter wrote on his X.

Maple Leafs Need Chris Tanev Back

The Maple Leafs badly need Tanev back, as he is one of the club’s most important defenseman, someone who is a veteran of the sport who plays a hard-nosed, physical game and who can also chip in with offense now and then.

Tanev is in the third year of a six-year, $27 million deal with the Maple Leafs, one that pays him $4.5 million per season. Unfortunately for Toronto, Tanev has been often injured since he signed his deal, which has limited how much time he has spent on the ice for the club. But when he is healthy, he is one of the team’s best defensemen, and his return to the club for this game against the Canucks is an important one as the Maple Leafs look to snap their two-game losing skid against the Calgary Flames and Seattle Kraken.

If Tanev can stay healthy, he will provide a big boost to Toronto for the remainder of the season as a really solid top-four defenseman who can soak up minutes for a team that needs help on the blueline. Hopefully, fingers crossed, he can stay healthy for the remainder of the season, and Toronto doesn’t lose their veteran rearguard to the dreaded injured list again this season.