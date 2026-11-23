The Toronto Maple Leafs keep losing, and the situation is getting worse by the day.

Jim Hiller’s team is currently riding a nine-game losing streak, with their latest defeat coming in a 4-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, November 21.

Naturally, plenty of players and members of the organization’s staff have come under scrutiny amid the team’s struggles.

Daily Faceoff’s Zack Phillips made an interesting point while criticizing Hiller’s decisions and William Nylander’s performance.

His take also highlighted the excessive expectations placed on prospects like Gavin McKenna and how they differ from those on established stars already expected to deliver, such as Nylander.

Daily Faceoff Host Highlights Different Standards for Maple Leafs Veterans and Prospects

Phillips criticized Nylander for a risky pass toward the middle of the ice that resulted in a turnover, although Matthew Knies eventually tied the game.

The “After Dark” podcast host argued that had McKenna made the same mistake, Hiller would have sent the young prospect down to the minors.

Phillips said:

“Matthew ties the game off of a William Nylander flip to the slot that would have Jim Hiller sent Gavin McKenna to f—— tier 2 Junior A in Ontario… William Nylander just throwing f—— pizza delivery up the middle of the ice.”

Some veterans clearly lack tactical discipline, and there is an apparent disparity in how mistakes are handled depending on the player involved.

However, frankly, that is just one of many problems the organization currently faces.

The Maple Leafs’ next game is against the New York Islanders on Monday, November 23, at UBS Arena in Elmont, with puck drop scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time (7:30 p.m. Eastern Time).