The Toronto Maple Leafs have made a move to beef up their lineup ahead of tomorrow’s game against the New York Islanders.

The Maple Leafs are currently mired in a brutal nine-game losing skid, so the team needs help anywhere it can get right now.

To that end, it has made a move, calling up one of its forwards from the Toronto Marlies.

Maple Leafs Call Up Aatu Raty

Ahead of their team practice on Sunday, the Maple Leafs called up Aatu Raty from the Marlies, per team reporter David Alter.

“The #Leafs have called up Aatu Räty from the Marlies ahead of practice today.”

It isn’t known yet if there is another roster move coming for the Maple Leafs, or if Raty will even play against the Islanders on Monday, but either way, the team isn’t resting on its laurels following a bad loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night, where they were defeated 4-3 for their ninth straight defeat.

Aatu Raty NHL Career

Raty is a 24-year-old Finnish prospect who was originally drafted in the second round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by the Islanders with the 52nd pick. He was then traded to the Canucks, along with Anthony Beauvillier and a first-round pick, in exchange for Bo Horvat, who now serves as the Islanders’ team captain.

Raty only played in 12 games with the Islanders, but he played in 106 games with the Canucks, the NHL team that has given him the most run.

This year, Raty has played in four games for Vancouver, scoring 1 goal and 0 assists. He was traded to Toronto in exchange for forwards Jacob Quillan and Brandon Buhr, and he was immediately assigned to the Marlies. With the Marlies, Ray has skated in 12 games, with 1 goal and 5 assists for 6 points.

With the Maple Leafs desperate for any sort of injection of talent into their lineup right now, they have recalled Raty from the Marlies, and it’s possible that he could make his debut with the Maple Leafs on Monday when they take on his old team, the Islanders, though the plan is not yet known.