Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller explained why he keeps switching up his team’s lines during Toronto’s hockey games.

One of the biggest frustrations for Maple Leafs fans this season has been Coach Hiller constantly switching up his team’s lines. Whether the team has been winning or losing games, it seems like Hiller can’t keep his lines in check, and it’s led to a lot of frustration from the team’s fans, who just want to see some consistency in how the coaching staff deploys the team’s players.

Jim Hiller Explains Switching Maple Leafs Lines

Speaking to Maple Leafs reporters at practice on Sunday after the team lost its ninth game in a row on Saturday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Hiller explained his rationale for continually switching up the team’s lines.

“At different times, you can have consistency. If you’re playing well, things are going your way, and everybody’s healthy, I think you’ll see most teams will be a lot more consistent. When you’re searching a little bit like we are, you’re searching to find a different combination,” Hiller said.

“I think we were pretty consistent for a while with Auston (Matthews)’s line with (Easton) Cowan and (Jack) Roslovic, and (Brandon) Duhaime’s line, or (Teddy) Blueger’s line. Everything in between got switched around. Now, because of the lack of success, we’ve got to try some other things. It really depends on how the team’s playing, who’s healthy, and what kind of chemistry you have with those lines.”

Jim Hiller Speaks on William Nylander’s Deployment

One player who has come under the gun this season has been William Nylander, who has really struggled, especially during the Maple Leafs’ current losing skid.

Asked why he hasn’t been playing as much, Hiller offered the following comment on his star winger.

“From Willy, how’s he being utilized? He played quite a bit the night before. He didn’t play as much last night. He’s trying to get his game back, and I think we’ve seen some better signs offensively in the last two games. I think people would agree with that,” Hiller said.