The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to struggle through a terrible stretch. Jim Hiller’s team has now lost nine consecutive games, with their latest defeat coming in a 4-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, November 21.

Following that loss, speculation has intensified over whether Hiller is officially on the hot seat and whether the organization is already considering dismissing him.

However, others believe the front office has become so unpredictable that Hiller could either be fired or promoted to president of hockey operations.

That was the sarcastic take offered by Daily Faceoff’s Zack Phillips on the latest edition of the “After Dark” podcast.

Daily Faceoff Analyst Mocks Maple Leafs’ Unpredictable Decision-Making

Phillips suggested that MLSE’s decision-making has become so erratic that nobody would be surprised if the organization fired Hiller one day only to promote him to a front-office position the next.

“There’s a chance, you know, at some point here, Jim Hiller’s fired; there’s a chance that Jim Hiller’s promoted to president of hockey ops, who the f-ck knows… It’s Keith Pelley and MLSE,” Phillips said.

Frankly, at this point, there appears to be little confidence in the organization’s leadership or the consistency of its decision-making.

The Maple Leafs’ next game is against the New York Islanders on Monday, November 23, at UBS Arena in Elmont, with puck drop scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time (7:30 p.m. Eastern Time).