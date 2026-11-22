The Toronto Maple Leafs provided injury updates on several of their banged-up players as they look to snap a nine-game losing streak.

The Maple Leafs are playing terrible hockey at the moment, and it appears the Hockey Gods are not willing to let them off the hook anytime soon, as the team is dealing with a number of injuries to key players.

Maple Leafs Provide Injury Update

Per David Alter, the Maple Leafs provided more injury updates on their injured players.

*Jack Roslovic*: Day-to-day, upper body injury.

*Nick Paul* will not participate in practice today. Maintenance day.

*Colton Sissons*: Day-to-day, lower body injury. Will skate in a red sweater today.

*Nick Blankenburg*: Day-to-day, upper body injury.

*Kirill Marchenko*: Day-to-day, lower body injury. Will skate in a red sweater today.

*Cole McWard*: Day-to-day, lower body injury.

*Marshall Rifai*: Week-to-week, lower body injury.

We knew that some of these players were hurt already, but seeing Roslovic added to the injury report is certainly not a good thing, as he has been one of the team’s better scorers this season. As well, Paul being on the list isn’t exactly ideal, though since it’s a maintenance day, hopefully it means he will play on Monday against the New York Islanders.

Maple Leafs Mix Up Lines at Practice

With so many injuries, the Leafs continued to mix up their lines at practice, including putting Brendan Brisson on the team’s top line with captain Auston Matthews and youngster Easton Cowan.

Per Maple Leafs reporter Andre Leal, this is how the Maple Leafs had their lines looking like at practice on Sunday:

Brisson – Matthews – Cowan

McKenna – Tavares – Tverberg

Joshua – Blueger – Nylander

Duhaime – Raty – MacEwen

McCabe – Raddysh

OEL – Tanev

Rielly – Stecher

Bobrovsky

Bonello

Seeing all these new lines is not something that Maple Leafs fans want to see, as many fans are concerned about Jim Hiller juggling his lines so often, which has led to calls for the team’s head coach to be relieved of his duties.

It’s worth noting that Aatu Raty could make his Maple Leafs debut on Monday after being recalled from the Toronto Marlies.