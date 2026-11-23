The Toronto Maple Leafs suffered another defeat on Saturday, falling 4-3 to the Columbus Blue Jackets and extending their losing streak to nine games.

Jim Hiller’s team currently sits last in the Atlantic Division with 19 points through 25 games, posting an 8-14-3 record.

Following the loss to Columbus, Daily Faceoff’s Zack Phillips delivered a blunt assessment fueled by frustration over what he considers an increasingly comical situation surrounding the team.

Zack Phillips Questions Everything Surrounding the Struggling Maple Leafs

Phillips described the Leafs’ current state, particularly their on-ice execution, line combinations, William Nylander’s performances, and president Keith Pelley, as an absurd situation that almost feels like something out of a comedy or simulation.

“We’re at the point of comedy… everything about the way they play, the execution, like, William Nylander, the line combinations, Keith Pelley in the room in November… the whole thing is just, I think we are living in a simulation,” Phillips said.

At this point, Leafs fans’ frustration seems to be evolving beyond the usual anger over poor results into a profound disbelief in the organization itself.

The Maple Leafs return to action on Monday, November 23, when they face the New York Islanders at UBS Arena in Elmont. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time (7:30 p.m. Eastern Time).