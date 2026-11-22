The Toronto Maple Leafs lost for the ninth straight game on Saturday evening, dropping a 4-3 decision to the Columbus Blue Jackets in front of their frustrated fans at Scotiabank Arena.

As fate would have it, the game-tying goal was scored late in regulation by ex-Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies, who capitalized after a brutal turnover from former teammate William Nylander; defenseman Zach Werenski soon netted the game-winning goal shortly afterward.

The figure who is perhaps feeling the most heat right now is head coach Jim Hiller, who was hired by the club during the offseason; multiple “Fire Hiller!” chants rained down from fans in Toronto during the contest, and there is a good chance the Leafs could make a coaching change not even halfway into his first season on the job.

Jim Hiller May Have Reached His Breaking Point With The Toronto Maple Leafs

During the game, there were multiple audible “Fire Hiller” chants from the frustrated fans in attendance at Scotiabank Arena.

Hiller was asked about it afterward, and he said that there is always going to be noise.

“The noise is the noise, and it’s always going to be there,” Hiller said. “I understand that. We got to do some soul-searching here. There’s no question. We got to get the team better prepared than we did tonight. That’s the bottom line.

Players play. We got to coach them, and we got to do a better job because that’s not good enough… I’d be pissed, too. We all would be, wouldn’t we? You guys are, too.”

Jim Hiller Said That He’s Trying To Maintain Belief In The Room

Hiller also said that he’s trying to maintain a level of belief in the dressing room despite the frustrating setbacks that have lasted the entire month so far.

“I always keep the belief. That’s what we have to do,” he said. “You got to believe that you’re going to write the best story after this game tonight, right? Then the next one, you got to believe you’re going to write an even better one. That’s just what we do. If you don’t have that belief, you don’t make it to this level. That’s just what people do.”

He continued:

“But our resolve, I think, is the bigger issue, not the belief. It’s the resolve because it gets hard, and it is hard right now. How do you answer that? How do you answer it? We haven’t answered that very well.”